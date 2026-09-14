Chiefs vs. Broncos: NFL Week 1 Preview, Score Predictions

Everything from this point backwards was practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' real journey begins on Monday, and the early-season stakes don't get much higher than an AFC West showdown against the visiting Denver Broncos.

After enduring the worst year of the Andy Reid era, Kansas City is eager to remind the football world of what it's capable of. Fresh off a 14-3 campaign and a trip to the AFC Championship Game, Sean Payton's Broncos would love to send the Chiefs back down a dark path to something similar to 2025's 6-11 effort. There's no love lost between these two sides, making Monday Night Football a must-watch affair.

How might Monday's game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 1 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: This game could go any number of ways. The Chiefs have so many young players — from Kahlil Benson to Mansoor Delane — set to take on huge roles. If the influx of new talent is ready for the task, the Chiefs could be instantly rejuvenated on both sides of the ball. If there are growing pains, they could be in for a slow start. Ultimately, I'm betting on Kenneth Walker as a stabilizing force for the offense while the defensive rookies impress.

Jordan Foote: As alluded to in my pre-Week 1 confidence meter, I feel like this one is close to a coin flip. The Broncos undoubtedly have the better roster between these two squads, as well as the best unit (Vance Joseph's defense). With that said, the hosts have Patrick Mahomes back from injury and could look a lot better with the luck sliders merely turned down to neutral in 2026.

If this game were played in Denver, it'd be challenging to not pick the reigning division champs. Against my better judgment, I'll side with Reid's group to find a way, even without left tackle Josh Simmons.

Joshua Schulman: Arrowhead Stadium is going to be rocking tonight. There’s no better venue in the NFL to host a prime-time game. Not only that, but Chiefs players, coaches, and fans are determined to prove that last year’s struggles won’t be the norm moving forward.

Everyone’s will be zeroed in on Patrick Mahomes in his return. I’m more concerned about how the offensive line will hold up in front of him. KC is trotting out an undrafted rookie to protect his blindside versus one of the league’s top pass rushes, which has disaster written all over it.

A slow offensive start should be expected, as newcomers like Walker don’t even have a snap of live game action with Mahomes since he missed preseason. However, I expect the defense to hold its own in the first half, and the offense should find its comfort zone en route to a close victory.

Tyler Brown: The Chiefs can win this game despite the absence of left tackle Josh Simmons. It's not ideal, to be sure, but the idea that Kansas City can't make it work without any one non-quarterback would be an overstatement.

That said, the game plan and the game script are what matter most when it comes to Benson filling in. If the Broncos earn a double-digit lead and Mahomes has to drop back a lot, things could get ugly with Nik Bonitto screaming off the edge. Bonitto lines up over the left tackle over 85% of the time, per Pro Football Focus.

Another thing Andy Reid can do is commit to the run game, utilizing his offensive line's strengths and running backs Walker and Emmett Johnson. That's one way to keep a good pass rush off balance. I think the Chiefs' brain trust is well aware of its weaknesses and the team pulls this one out.

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