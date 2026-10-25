The Kansas City Chiefs return to prime time in Week 7, this time for an interconference tilt on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Seattle Seahawks await on Sunday Night Football, with Mike Macdonald's 3-3 club looking to gain some ground in the NFC West standings and defend home turf.

Neither team rolls into this one fully healthy, which is to be expected at this point in a grueling season. The hosts had multiple players carrying questionable designations entering the weekend, whereas the visitors ruled out a pair of key offensive starters while also shuffling the roster quite a bit.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Seattle in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Seattle Seahawks

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for tonight’s game against the Seahawks:



WR Rashee Rice

OT Jaylon Moore

QB Garrett Nussmeier

DB Jadon Canady

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 25, 2026

WR Rashee Rice

OT Jaylon Moore

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

DB Jadon Canady

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn

Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that wide receiver Rashee Rice and right tackle Jaylon Moore wouldn't be suiting up on Sunday. Rice still hasn't returned to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Moore got knocked out of Week 6's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been in concussion protocol ever since. Joshua Ezeudu steps in for Moore at right tackle.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who didn't originally travel with the team on Saturday due to a personal issue before joining everyone on Sunday, is active. Sneed (knee) was previously questionable to play in Week 7 after being limited in practice all week.

On Saturday, the club placed second-year running back Brashard Smith on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Undrafted rookie free agent Jadyn Ott was signed to the 53-man roster to take his spot.

At the same time, wide receiver Justin Watson was elevated from the practice squad and linebacker Cooper McDonald came off IR and is set to play for the first time since Week 1.

Left tackle Josh Simmons doesn't appear on Sunday's inactives because he's now on IR. Earlier on Sunday, a report shed light on the day leading up to him eventually being placed on the list, including being told to leave a team meeting by Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Seattle Seahawks inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tonight’s @Seahawks inactives; QB Drew Lock will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback. pic.twitter.com/OzEKzer0eH — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 25, 2026

QB Drew Lock (emergency third quarterback)

RB Zach Charbonnet

LB Drake Thomas

RB Robert Henry Jr.

LB Chazz Surratt

LB Connor O'Toole

G Beau Stephens

After being non-participants in practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, the Seahawks ruled linebackers Chazz Surratt (calf) and Drake Thomas (ankle) out. Five other players were questionable, with four being on the defensive side of the ball. Headlining that collective were safety Nick Emmanwori (hip) and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), although both stars are good to go against KC.

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