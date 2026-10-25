Complete Chiefs Inactives for Week 7 vs. Seahawks: Jaylon Moore & Others Sitting Out SNF
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The Kansas City Chiefs return to prime time in Week 7, this time for an interconference tilt on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Seattle Seahawks await on Sunday Night Football, with Mike Macdonald's 3-3 club looking to gain some ground in the NFC West standings and defend home turf.
Neither team rolls into this one fully healthy, which is to be expected at this point in a grueling season. The hosts had multiple players carrying questionable designations entering the weekend, whereas the visitors ruled out a pair of key offensive starters while also shuffling the roster quite a bit.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Seattle in Sunday's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Seattle Seahawks
- WR Rashee Rice
- OT Jaylon Moore
- QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)
- DB Jadon Canady
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- DE Jack Pyburn
Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that wide receiver Rashee Rice and right tackle Jaylon Moore wouldn't be suiting up on Sunday. Rice still hasn't returned to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and Moore got knocked out of Week 6's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and has been in concussion protocol ever since. Joshua Ezeudu steps in for Moore at right tackle.
Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who didn't originally travel with the team on Saturday due to a personal issue before joining everyone on Sunday, is active. Sneed (knee) was previously questionable to play in Week 7 after being limited in practice all week.
On Saturday, the club placed second-year running back Brashard Smith on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. Undrafted rookie free agent Jadyn Ott was signed to the 53-man roster to take his spot.
At the same time, wide receiver Justin Watson was elevated from the practice squad and linebacker Cooper McDonald came off IR and is set to play for the first time since Week 1.
Left tackle Josh Simmons doesn't appear on Sunday's inactives because he's now on IR. Earlier on Sunday, a report shed light on the day leading up to him eventually being placed on the list, including being told to leave a team meeting by Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Seattle Seahawks inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Drew Lock (emergency third quarterback)
- RB Zach Charbonnet
- LB Drake Thomas
- RB Robert Henry Jr.
- LB Chazz Surratt
- LB Connor O'Toole
- G Beau Stephens
After being non-participants in practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, the Seahawks ruled linebackers Chazz Surratt (calf) and Drake Thomas (ankle) out. Five other players were questionable, with four being on the defensive side of the ball. Headlining that collective were safety Nick Emmanwori (hip) and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), although both stars are good to go against KC.
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Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow footenoted