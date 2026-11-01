For the fourth time in seven games, the Kansas City Chiefs are clashing with an AFC West rival on the gridiron. Sunday features a Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos, marking the second and final instance of the two sides seeing one another in the regular season.

Just like they did in Week 1's 31-10 drubbing of Denver in Week 1, injuries play a role in how this one unfolds. Kansas City is down a top starter on the defensive side of the ball, with Denver also missing a key secondary piece in addition to placing a promising young player on injured reserve.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Denver in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Our inactives for today's Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YGrIHpkCKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2026

CB Mansoor Delane

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn

DE Tyreke Smith

T Diego Pounds

Earlier in the week, Kansas City deemed cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Mansoor Delane questionable while also tagging edge rusher R Mason Thomas with the same designation. On Saturday, however, the team announced that Sneed was going on the injured reserve list with a knee issue and Delane was downgraded to out.

Thomas, who traveled separately after attending to a personal matter, is in Denver and will be active for Sunday's game.

Although he doesn't appear on the inactives list, defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was ruled out after being a limited participant in practice this week. The sophomore lineman was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, marking a huge step in his ongoing recovery from a torn ACL.

The good news is receiver Rashee Rice is back in the lineup after not having played since Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The star wideout, who's nursed a hamstring injury, has 13 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown in four games this year.

Denver Broncos inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

QB Sam Ehlinger (emergency third quarterback)

S Talanoa Hufanga

OL Gavin Ortega

OL Kage Casey

TE Dallen Bentley

DL Jordan Jackson

DT Tyler Onyedim

The Broncos' injury situation is less than ideal, to say the least. Rolling into the weekend, four players were questionable, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest), tackle Garett Bolles (hip) and defensive end Zach Allen (hamstring). All three, on top of safety Brandon Jones, were limited participants in practice to end the week.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) didn't practice all week and was ruled out for Sunday. Second-year running back RJ Harvey, who sustained a knee injury in practice this week, is out and has since been moved to IR. He'll miss the next three Broncos games after Week 8.

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