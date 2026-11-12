What Does Chiefs’ Reported CB Trade Interest Before Deadline Say About the Secondary?

The only trade the Kansas City Chiefs made at the deadline saw them acquire former Colts receiver Josh Downs to bolster the receiving corps. However, that wasn't the only position group Brett Veach hoped to improve on the open market.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs held substantial interest in adding a cornerback before Tuesday's deadline. While no deal came to fruition, it may have revealed how the front office views the defensive backfield and its confidence in the current personnel.



In the last two games, KC has primarily operated with Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton on the outside, mixing in Chris Roland-Wallace as the primary slot corner. That rotation would look significantly different if it weren't for the injuries to the secondary.

Although he has been a full participant in practice this week and is expected to return against the Falcons, Mansoor Delane's shoulder has has been a recurring problem all year long. He suffered a hairline fracture in his right shoulder blade during OTAs in the offseason, forcing him to wear a non-contact jersey throughout most of training camp. The LSU product reaggravated it in his NFL debut after coming down with an interception, and a setback in practice last month forced him to miss the past two contests.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) celebrates with defensive back Nohl Williams (20) after breaking up a pass against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The concern with Delane isn't how he's performed, as he's been quite effective during his rookie season. Despite having missed three games, he holds the highest Pro Football Focus defensive grade (79.7) among all NFL rookie cornerbacks, allowing just 14 receptions for 227 yards in coverage.

Still, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Chiefs were exploring their options given the depleted state of their defensive backs. Since placing L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve with a knee strain, Kansas City's pass defense has been compromised by a lack of continuity.

Fowler's report didn't provide much insight into the caliber of player the Chiefs were pursuing, but the lack of a move doesn't necessarily mean they are comfortable with their current group. It's possible the franchise views Delane's shoulder ailment as an ongoing question mark for the remainder of the season.



Part of Kansas City's reluctance to overpay for a cornerback could be attributed to Fulton's unexpected resurgence. While he was an afterthought coming off a lackluster first season in the red and gold, Fulton has surprisingly looked like a lockdown corner since being thrust into a bigger role this season.

Kristian Fulton has allowed just 50 receiving yards over 8 catches (15 targets) this season



Qbs are registering a 32.6 passer rating when targeting KC's veteran CB — Ron Kopp Jr (@RonOnChiefs) November 9, 2026

Having Fulton as a dependable depth piece has benefited KC tremendously. Regardless, the Chiefs may not have complete confidence in him as the secondary boundary cornerback starting in a playoff game should Delane's injury worsen at some point.

Williams has served as a stabilizing presence all year and has emerged as a real star in his second NFL season. The good news is that his strong play has helped offset concerns about Delane's availability.

Steve Spagnuolo is confident in the cornerbacks on his roster, and the Chiefs' interest in making an addition was probably more a product of their injury concerns than dissatisfaction with the players' performances. Either way, this group is only a season-ending injury away from being dangerously thin, and Kansas City didn't do anything at the deadline to provide insurance.

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