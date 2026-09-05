How Does the Chiefs' Offensive Line Stack Up Ahead of the 2026 Season?

There have been months of chatter surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line, but with Week 1 just around the corner, have any of those conversations led to actual changes in the starting lineup?

Even ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, the pre-draft rumor mill continually connected the Chiefs to offensive tackle prospects around their No. 9 overall pick. I personally never bought that particular hype, and the Chiefs exited the draft without selecting an offensive lineman of any sort for the first time since 2017. (For the especially close readers out there, the Chiefs drafted Kahlil McKenzie in 2018; he played defensive tackle in college, but the Chiefs' plan was to work him at guard. I'm counting it.)

After the dust of the draft settled, the Chiefs' offensive line seemed all but set in stone, at least for the starting five. Then, a surprising development grew at training camp. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson, who signed with the Chiefs after rookie minicamp in early May, was getting first-team reps at right tackle. Benson continued to work with the ones throughout much of camp before kicking in to the first-team right guard when Trey Smith was sidelined with a hip issue.

That starting right tackle job originally seemed to belong to veteran Jaylon Moore—in the second season of his two-year deal with KC—but Benson's reps put that in doubt for much of the summer.

Ultimately, Benson showed his flaws at times in the preseason, and it seems like the starting right tackle job has most likely returned to Moore, if it ever truly left.

Still, even if the starting five is the expected quintet, the depth on the new-look O-line is worth a longer discussion, and there's still at least one question regarding Week 1.

Who will be the Chiefs' starting five offensive linemen?

Let's work right-to-left, as the Moore/Benson conversation had been the most intruiging unknown of the summer. I've maintained the same opinion all along: I expect Moore to hold the starting job in Week 1. To be fair, Benson's long look with the first team made me second-guess that stance several times along the way, but Benson never played quite consistently enough for me to choose him over Moore to protect Patrick Mahomes in the regular season.

The interior of the line is fully set and is one of the top groups in the sport. Right guard Trey Smith is one of the best guards in football and just had his contract restructured, center Creed Humphrey is often mentioned as the best center in the NFL, and left guard Kingsley Suamataia had a very successful 2025 season after struggling at left tackle during his brief time starting there as a rookie in 2024.

Left tackle Josh Simmons has been sidelined with a back injury since the final act of training camp, dating back to August 18. If Simmons were to miss Week 1, the rest of the line would have to shuffle. If he's healthy, he's protecting Mahomes' blind side.

What about KC's O-line depth?

Assuming that Benson does start the year on the bench, it's fair to think he'd be the first man up at either right tackle or right guard if injuries occur. For another wrinkle, if Simmons misses any time in 2026, I'd assume that Moore would flip to left tackle and Benson would step up at right tackle.

The other name to keep in mind at tackle is undrafted rookie Diego Pounds, who the Chiefs acquired from the Baltimore Ravens shortly before roster cuts. Pounds is a bit behind the curve since he spent the last few months with the Ravens, but his limited preseason snaps were very promising.

Yes it's PS. Yes it's a small sample size. Yes it's against back-up defenders.



Still, I'm not entirely sure why Diego Pounds was available for said price.



Explosive out of the set, comes to/stays balanced, leads w/ strong outside hand, follows w/ inside hand for control. pic.twitter.com/Qur9j4myw2 — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) August 30, 2026

The Chiefs also acquired Joshua Ezeudu from the New York Giants, adding a bit of depth with a more experienced player. He's on a one-year deal, but his 33 NFL games may end up tilting the scales in his favor if the Chiefs suffer an injury on the interior. Ezeudu has played both guard and tackle, but he seems like a more serious candidate to line up in the inside for KC.

Simmons, Moore, Benson and Pounds are KC's tackles, while Ethan Driskell secured a spot on the team's practice squad. After clearing waivers, Esa Pole signed with the Washington Commanders' practice squad, departing Kansas City after starting four games late last season. (For what it's worth, I liked Pole and am a bit bummed by the unceremonious end of his time with the Chiefs, but a quick review of Pounds' snaps makes me feel better.)

On the interior, the Chiefs kept one more player than I expected, but the names are familiar.

Benson seems to be the first man up, at least behind Smith at right guard. Ezeudu could play some tackle, but his acquisition felt like a move to improve the interior. Former fifth-round pick Hunter Nourzad appeared to be the team's best backup center. Mike Caliendo has been the Chiefs' sixth lineman at times, but he clearly tumbled down the depth chart this summer.

Where does that leave the Chiefs for 2026?

Ultimately, the Chiefs kept 10 offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, with at least two backups (Benson and Ezeudu) having some guard/tackle versatility.

If the starting five stay healthy, it should be the Chiefs' best O-line in years. If Pounds and Benson reward the Chiefs' faith in them in years to come, there could be cheap starters or at least trustworthy depth into the future. But after all of the offseason consternation, it looks like the projected starters will be the same five players who were penciled in to their spots as soon as the 2025 season came to an end.

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