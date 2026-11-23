Sometimes, football looks pretty simple. It takes a lot of work and a significant talent gap for one professional team to look enormously better-suited for the sport than the other, but it happens on rare occasions.

Over the last three weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished that feat three consecutive times.

Yes, the same Chiefs who went to overtime against the Colts in Week 2, who beat the Raiders by a field goal in Week 4, and who have received plenty of criticism for "playing down to their opponents" in recent years just won a trio of games by final scores of 35-12, 35-13, and 34-7. If it seems like it's been a long time since the Chiefs have won three straight games by 20 or more points, it's because it has been. Nearly 30 years, in fact!

The last time the Chiefs won three consecutive games by 20 or more points was late in the 1997 regular season. https://t.co/gU6TsHTpKl — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) November 22, 2026

Against the struggling Jets, Falcons and Cardinals, the Chiefs did exactly what they needed to do. After some mild issues in the first half against New York, KC's offense and defense both played very good football, even when they were without key players due to injury. So, what did the Chiefs earn with their excellent three-game winning streak?

Nothing. Not really, anyway. Of course, losing any of those three games would've obliterated any hope and goodwill that was accumulating before Thanksgiving, but that's the cruel thing about the Chiefs' late-season slate. They did everything you could ask for in those early-November wins, but it will be swept away into the deep recesses of our collective memories if they stumble in the next act of the season. With the weeks of smooth sailing now in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead to the gauntlet that begins on Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs just checked off a feat with their win over the Cardinals that they hadn't achieved SINCE 1997 😳 pic.twitter.com/qVJzM3Zolp — Kansas City Chiefs on KCSN (@chiefs_kcsn) November 23, 2026

On Thursday night, the Chiefs will round out the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate with one of the league's most anticipated regular season games: Chiefs at Bills. The AFC's defining rivalry of the era has been lopsided, depending on when the games have been played. The Bills have won five consecutive regular season showdowns against Kansas City, while the Chiefs have dominated Buffalo in the postseason, 4-0. Of course, the Chiefs would take that deal every season if they could, but if there was ever a year for KC to buck the regular season trend, this would be a good time for it. With a win in Buffalo, the Chiefs would become the narrative favorites in the AFC while being neck and neck with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West, with an eye on the No. 1 seed.

But even if the Chiefs do leave Buffalo with a win on Thanksgiving night, their schedule doesn't ease up in December. Next week, the Chiefs play on Thursday again, this time traveling to Los Angeles to face the Rams. This version of LA isn't the preseason superteam many expected, but in a loaded AFC playoff picture, stumbling against an NFC squad is no excuse.

After that, Kansas City gets a few extra days to prepare for the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, December 13. The 7-2 Bengals haven't lost since October 4 and certainly should be 9-2 by the time the Chiefs come to town after Cincy's upcoming games at the Washington Commanders and home against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs then round out December by hosting the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots are a much less daunting team without Drake Maye, but the 49ers have to be considered the best team in football so far this season.

This is the unfortunate reality of the second half of the Chiefs' schedule. They successfully began their season with an impressive 8-2 record, only blemished by two road losses against two good teams. The Chiefs' reward for that accomplishment? The hardest three-game stretch the NFL has to offer.

The Chiefs are about to begin the league’s most difficult 3-game road trip of this season:



Thursday: at Bills

Week 13 TNF: at Rams

Week 14: at Bengals



Major ramifications for how the top of the AFC playoff field ends up. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2026

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