The Kansas City Chiefs have played four games against opponents who could reasonably be called "good teams" this season, and they're 1-3 in those matchups. They split with the Denver Broncos, were trounced by the Seattle Seahawks, and lost by three points in a frustrating Thanksgiving night showdown to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

The problems with the loss in Buffalo are obvious and significant. Fan reactions have been understandably downtrodden. If you can't beat good teams, you're not going to last very long in the playoffs. But, man, as frustrating as this will be for some of you to read: The Chiefs should really be 10-1, and that should make you feel at least a little better.

Think about it. The Chiefs were a play or two away from beating both the Broncos (for a second time) and the Bills on Thursday. To be clear, that's not an argument for "they'd be 10-1 without bad luck!" They earned those losses. But in the incredibly competitive NFL, it's worth acknowledging that KC was a yard away from being 6-1 in full control of the AFC West in Denver, then 10-1 with an even almost-average day of special teams performances on Thanksgiving.

In the losses to the Broncos and Bills, the Chiefs weren't outclassed or overwhelmed (as they were in Seattle while battling injuries). They didn't have fundamental flaws exposed that deflated postseason expectations for a team of paper tigers. They lost in the margins.

Those facts don't help the Chiefs now, of course. Their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is extremely thin, and even after the Broncos' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, KC will need Denver to continue stumbling in order to win the AFC West. But that should all be remembered for the games to come.

If the Chiefs end up back in Buffalo in the playoffs, wouldn't you be itching to pick a Kansas City win in perfect Chiefs-Bills fashion? Would you bet on Bo Nix to outlast Steve Spagnuolo in a postseason rematch? I like the Chiefs' chances.

On the other hand, could they lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday and then to the Cincinnati Bengals after that, falling into a three-game losing streak? That's certainly possible.

After three wins over struggling teams and Thursday's loss in Orchard Park, I went back to revisit what I wrote after the Chiefs' infuriating loss in Denver:

"The Chiefs have enough flaws and have suffered enough self-inflicted wounds now that it's no longer reasonable to expect the best at every turn. Could they still represent the AFC in the Super Bowl? Absolutely. Could they be bounced weeks prior? Sure could. Just like everybody else."

Not to toot my own horn, but I'd stand by every word of that after the loss to the Bills. The concerning element comes with the fact that three weeks of (relative to NFL standards) cupcake opponents didn't advance the Chiefs' standing for the future. Those self-inflicted wounds were the opening topic of Andy Reid's postgame press conference on Thanksgiving night. The flaws, particularly in the third phase, were blinding.

The Chiefs have been inches away from winning what ended up being their two biggest games of the regular season, and that's something to appreciate. They have also, you know, lost their two biggest games of the regular season. That's cause for legitimate concern.

Still, even if we take the most aggressive worst-case path forward for Kansas City in the next several weeks, they're still a playoff team.

Get pessimistic and say the Chiefs lose to the Rams, Bengals, and 49ers, while beating the Patriots, Chargers and Raiders. That would leave Kansas City with an 11-6 record—probably good enough for the No. 5 or 6 seed in the AFC, but certainly a playoff spot. Throw in an upset loss to the Tommy DeVito-led Patriots (which I do not think will happen, to be clear) and they're 10-7, still punching a ticket to the playoffs.

The Bills, Jaguars, Bengals and Broncos are in the driver's seat in their respective divisions, leaving three wild card spots to be sorted out by the 8-3 Chiefs, 7-4 Steelers, 6-4 Browns, 5-5 Patriots and 4-6 Texans. If you want to add the 4-7 Raiders or Ravens to the mix, knock yourself out, but they already have as many losses as the apocalyptic worst-case Chiefs scenario.

None of this is laid out with the intention of making that Bills loss less frustrating or convincing you that it wasn't a reflection of the "real" Chiefs. It was extraordinarily frustrating and absolutely authentic to this Kansas City squad. We're also coming off recent games when the Bengals lost to the Commanders, the Jaguars lost to the Giants, the Steelers lost to the Eagles, then Pittsburgh beat Denver on Friday, all resulting in surprising losses for the road team.

Losing to the Bills isn't the end of the road for the Chiefs; it just leaves them in the middle of the pack among the rest of the AFC's flawed contenders.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.