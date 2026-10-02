Contrary to what many expected coming into the year, the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders consists of two undefeated teams. With first place in the AFC West on the line, there figures to be high drama in this upcoming Sunday afternoon tilt.

Although it's possible that Las Vegas is punching above its weight class just a bit, this is a revitalized organization with strong coaching and plenty to play for as October begins. Kansas City is also on the road this weekend, which could add difficulty to the matchup.

If head coach Andy Reid's crew does three specific things, however, it could help ensure a victory that'd see the Chiefs get to 4-0 rolling into the bye week. Tucker Franklin and Matt Verderame discussed that and more on an October episode of the That Football Show podcast on KC Sports Network.

Don't lose the turnover battle

Opportunistic, aggressive and feisty would be three accurate terms to help describe this Las Vegas defense. Following Thursday Night Football, the Raiders still have at least a share of the league lead in forced turnovers (nine), made up of five fumble recoveries and four interceptions. According to TruMedia, Vegas is seventh in total turnover EPA with 10.73.

The Chiefs have done a very respectable job protecting the rock thus far. Their plus-three turnover differential is tied for the fourth-best figure in the sport, and they're in the upper half of the league with just a pair of giveaways (both interceptions by quarterback Patrick Mahomes). In hostile territory, not coughing up the rock would force Las Vegas' offense to capitalize on a higher clip of its possessions.

It remains to be seen if that's attainable or sustainable, so at least breaking even on the differential could help a lot.

Apply pressure on QB Kirk Cousins

Las Vegas signal-caller Kirk Cousins deserves immense credit for the job he's done in Weeks 1-3. He's completed 67.4% of his passes while leading the NFL with nine passing touchdowns and owning a 107.2 passer rating that's his best since 2019 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. The 38-year-old is doing a decent job of avoiding sacks, too, although he has been taken down five times in three games.

Cousins when under pressure is a different story. According to Pro Football Focus, his passer rating drops to 78.0, and he produces a 5.4% turnover-worthy play mark. Only 33.7% of Cousins' passes have gotten out in fewer than 2.5 seconds, which ranks 23rd leaguewide. Considering Kansas City is 19th with a team pressure rate of 35.2% but 27th in time to sack at 4.01 seconds, this creates an interesting tendency battle.

Putting the Raiders' offense behind the sticks, in turn, might lead to fewer third-down conversions. That's something that the Chiefs' defense clearly needs to emphasize in the coming weeks, which coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is well aware of.

Find Travis Kelce early and often

The Chiefs have multiple players defying the odds entering Week 4, but not many are doing so to the degree of tight end Travis Kelce. Just days before his 37th birthday, he's turning back the clock in a major way and is pacing for well over 1,000 yards. If he crosses that threshold, it'd be his first time doing so since 2022. The future Hall of Fame man won't average a career-high 16.5 yards per reception all year long, but could his run of tremendous success continue in Week 4?

Via NFL Pro, the Raiders have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends with 63.2. Additionally, they're ceding a completion rate over expected of +10.0% and a video game-like 78.3% success rate to the position. Linebacker Nakobe Dean is a nice piece, but there isn't a bona fide coverage ace that projects to be the "Kelce stopper" some other fan bases have claimed their teams have boasted over the years.

Running back Kenneth Walker III being effective bait in the play-action game may also free up Kelce for another week. The path to winning could run through No. 87 on Sunday, much like it has countless other times throughout his Chiefs tenure.

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