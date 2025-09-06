Horseshoe Huddle

3 Colts with Breakout Potential to Kick Off Season

A trio of Indianapolis Colts players could be exceptional against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Sean Ackerman

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) catches a pass Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) catches a pass Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, during a game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The first NFL Sunday of the 2025 season is nearly here, and the Indianapolis Colts will open their campaign with a home game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In addition to being a season opener, the Colts will honor late owner Jim Irsay and plan to induct his name to the Colts' Ring of Honor.

Not only that, but there's an opportunity for a certain set of three names to excel and put a stamp on this battle.

Indianapolis will be led by six-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, who won over the starting job from former fourth-overall draft pick Anthony Richardson Sr. this summer. Colts head coach Shane Steichen praised Jones' consistency throughout camp, saying it was one of the main reasons he won the competition.

With Jones under center, the Colts' offensive outlook is entirely different than what it was with Richardson. Jones rarely goes for the big play, instead opting for check-downs and quick reads. That leads us to the first potential breakout candidate: Wide receiver Josh Downs.

WR Josh Downs

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (blue and white jersey) hauls in a tough catch.
Jan 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Downs was in the same draft class as Richardson, and the two quickly grew a strong connection on and off the field. Though Downs has caught plenty of passes from Richardson, he's had his best moments when quarterbacks prioritize getting the ball out early.

Downs has some of the best footwork in the league, and his hands are incredibly reliable. Those two things combined with Jones should mean plenty of slants, curls, and crossers that lead to easy completions.

When the Colts played Miami last year, Downs caught one pass for just three yards with Richardson at quarterback. It should be a completely different story this year as the 5-foot-10 threat looks to make an early statement in 2025.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

DE Laiatu Latu

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (blue and white jersey) goes through practice drills.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) works through a drill Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts need to generate pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to secure a win on Sunday. Though Indy has one of the best interior defensive lines in the league, it could use a boost from their edge rushers. That's where Laiatu Latu steps in.

A 15th-overall pick last year, Latu played only half of the defensive snaps as he adjusted to the professional level. He finished the season with 32 total tackles and four sacks, numbers that maybe didn't live up to some of the expectations that were set for him. On the other hand, one of his four sacks came against Miami.

Considering the retirement of former Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, there's a chance Latu could feast on a weaker offensive line. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo must get Latu involved early to set the tone against Miami's speedy offense.

WR Adonai Mitchell

Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (blue and white jersey) catches a one-handed snag.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (10) reachs for the ball while warming Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of the same reasoning to pick Downs as a breakout candidate can apply to AD Mitchell. Mitchell struggled in year one, but he has the opportunity to establish himself in Steichen's offense on the second go-round.

There were a handful of times last year when Mitchell was wide open and the quarterback couldn't properly place a pass. Jones and Mitchell had a ton of connections in training camp and could translate that success to the field against Miami.

Regardless of who's throwing the ball, Mitchell must show signs of development if he wants a future spot in the Indianapolis offense.

Colts vs. Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Sean Ackerman
SEAN ACKERMAN

Sean Ackerman is a staff writer and broadcaster covering the NBA and NFL for three On SI publications.

Home/News