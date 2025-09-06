3 Colts with Breakout Potential to Kick Off Season
The first NFL Sunday of the 2025 season is nearly here, and the Indianapolis Colts will open their campaign with a home game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In addition to being a season opener, the Colts will honor late owner Jim Irsay and plan to induct his name to the Colts' Ring of Honor.
Not only that, but there's an opportunity for a certain set of three names to excel and put a stamp on this battle.
Indianapolis will be led by six-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, who won over the starting job from former fourth-overall draft pick Anthony Richardson Sr. this summer. Colts head coach Shane Steichen praised Jones' consistency throughout camp, saying it was one of the main reasons he won the competition.
With Jones under center, the Colts' offensive outlook is entirely different than what it was with Richardson. Jones rarely goes for the big play, instead opting for check-downs and quick reads. That leads us to the first potential breakout candidate: Wide receiver Josh Downs.
WR Josh Downs
Downs was in the same draft class as Richardson, and the two quickly grew a strong connection on and off the field. Though Downs has caught plenty of passes from Richardson, he's had his best moments when quarterbacks prioritize getting the ball out early.
Downs has some of the best footwork in the league, and his hands are incredibly reliable. Those two things combined with Jones should mean plenty of slants, curls, and crossers that lead to easy completions.
When the Colts played Miami last year, Downs caught one pass for just three yards with Richardson at quarterback. It should be a completely different story this year as the 5-foot-10 threat looks to make an early statement in 2025.
DE Laiatu Latu
The Colts need to generate pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to secure a win on Sunday. Though Indy has one of the best interior defensive lines in the league, it could use a boost from their edge rushers. That's where Laiatu Latu steps in.
A 15th-overall pick last year, Latu played only half of the defensive snaps as he adjusted to the professional level. He finished the season with 32 total tackles and four sacks, numbers that maybe didn't live up to some of the expectations that were set for him. On the other hand, one of his four sacks came against Miami.
Considering the retirement of former Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead, there's a chance Latu could feast on a weaker offensive line. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo must get Latu involved early to set the tone against Miami's speedy offense.
WR Adonai Mitchell
A lot of the same reasoning to pick Downs as a breakout candidate can apply to AD Mitchell. Mitchell struggled in year one, but he has the opportunity to establish himself in Steichen's offense on the second go-round.
There were a handful of times last year when Mitchell was wide open and the quarterback couldn't properly place a pass. Jones and Mitchell had a ton of connections in training camp and could translate that success to the field against Miami.
Regardless of who's throwing the ball, Mitchell must show signs of development if he wants a future spot in the Indianapolis offense.
Colts vs. Dolphins will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium.