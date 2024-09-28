NFL Analyst Says Colts QB Richardson Giving 'Unhappy Times in Indy'
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't had a good start to his 2024 campaign. Ahead of Indy's week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Richardson leads the NFL in interceptions with 6 but has also been wildly inaccurate (49.3% completion). In Bleacher Report's recent article from Brad Gagnon highlighting final thoughts on NFL teams ahead of week four, Richardson gets raked through the coals for Indy's entry.
It doesn't get any easier with the Steelers defense awaiting Anthony Richardson, who already leads the NFL with six interceptions and has completed a ridiculous 49.3 percent of his passes. Unhappy times in Indy.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Gagnon isn't wrong here, as the Steelers are an elite defense through three games and possess incredible talents with linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Richardson is essentially going from just a fire to a frying pan that is also on fire with this stacked Steelers defense. Richardson looked shaky and off-rhythm against a Chicago Bears defense that, while formidable, is inferior on nearly all fronts to the Steelers'.
If Richardson wants to get off the negative streak, he must get help from his most reliable playmakers. Running back Jonathan Taylor, and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs will be integral to lifting Richardson over 50% completion for the first time this year. However, Pittsburgh will do everything possible to stop Taylor from beating them, possibly allowing Richardson opportunities with his feet and explosive passes to downfield targets like Alec Pierce.
Indianapolis didn't start 0-3, but also can't afford to finish September at 1-3. Pittsburgh is an intimidating presence, but they're a beatable football team, as they've shown with a season-high of 20 points in a game. If Indianapolis and Richardson can avoid turnovers, the Colts have a better chance to win at home tomorrow than many believe.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.