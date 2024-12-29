Colts Have Settled on Starting Quarterback for 2025
The Anthony Richardson experiment will continue through at least the 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Colts view Richardson as the presumptive starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The Colts have been very impressed with the strides Richardson has taken both on and off the field since he was benched prior to Indy's Week 9 contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Indy brass has been pleased with how he responded from the benching before Week 9 and how his attention to detail and preparation has increased as a result," Rapoport wrote.
Richardson has been key in the Colts going 3-2 since he was reinserted into the starting lineup. Whether on the ground or through the air, Richardson has been making plays and earning the trust of the Colts that he can be their starter for the future. Last week was a perfect example of Richardson coming through in the clutch, making first downs with his arm and legs to thwart a comeback attempt by the Tennessee Titans.
"In last week's win, with the game on the line, Richardson's 10-yard pass to Michael Pittman on third-and-8 with two minutes to go to essentially ice the game was an example of the team trusting him and Richardson delivering," Rapoport said. "It was a significant step forward for all parties."
Giving Richardson another year as the Colts' starting quarterback was always the right move and the most logical path forward for the team in 2025. Richardson is still only 22 years old and learning to play the position at the NFL level. While he has shown tremendous flashes, Richardson still has much to improve on, and the process was always going to be a long one for him to succeed.
This offseason will be crucial for Richardson's development and future in Indy. Richardson can spend the offseason working on his fundamentals, honing his accuracy, and gathering a better understanding of the game. The young quarterback could not make major strides in those areas last offseason as he was rehabbing his surgically repaired AC joint and working to get back on the field for the Colts' offseason program.
The Colts also have more experience with Richardson and have a better understanding of how they can get the most out of their quarterback. Head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter have used Richardson more as a runner since his benching and have worked to get Richardson easy throws early in the game to get him in rhythm.
For Richardson to succeed in 2025 and beyond, he must be in sync with Steichen and Cooter with a clear vision of how the offense will operate. A successful offseason of improvement with his mechanics and accuracy combined with a better game plan to use Richardson could lead to the former No.4 pick solidifying himself as the Colts' franchise quarterback moving forward. Failure to do so could mean moving on from Richardson in 2026 and rebuilding from top to bottom.
Richardson will not play in today's matchup with the New York Giants and he deals with back spasms that have limited his movement and mobility all week. Joe Flacco will get the start in Richardson's stead, needing a victory to keep the Colts' playoff hopes alive.
