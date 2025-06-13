Colts Must Avoid Worst-Case Layout
The Indianapolis Colts are stuck in quarterback purgatory, as the team hasn't been able to staple down a stable leader under center in six years. However, Indy tried to remedy this by drafting Anthony Richardson fourth overall in 2023.
So far, it's been a rough outing for the former Florida Gators talent, playing only 15 out of 34 possible games while sustaining endless injuries. The biggest issue was in his rookie season when he sustained a season-ending AC joint sprain.
Fast track to the 2025 offseason, and it's not much better. Richardson is experiencing soreness in the same shoulder he had surgery on, prompting the newly signed free agent QB Daniel Jones to take over as the starter under center.
While there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about whoever starts, given the Colts' offensive weapons that surround the next field general, it can still go horribly wrong at the most important position in the NFL.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin laid out the worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams, with Indianapolis' subject about the quarterback conundrum.
"Neither Richardson nor Daniel Jones can hold the job for more than a few games at a time, and the Colts are left to face a teardown -- without premium draft positioning -- under new owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This would be terrible for Indy's future, as it's at a critical crossroads. However, the quarterback situation fills out is the most important subject matter for the 2025 campaign, and the Colts may have to rely on Jones to make that happen.
Indianapolis likely wants Richardson to work out, given the investment they made in him and his sky-high potential in Shane Steichen's offense. But, even when he's seen the field, it hasn't been pretty for Richardson.
So far, he's thrown more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11). He's also coughed up the football 12 times and is a smidge over 50 percent with completed passes (50.6). These aren't metrics that will result in winning football.
As for Jones, he's also facing great amounts of pressure to make something out of his possible upcoming opportunities. Jones has put up halfway decent numbers in 69 starts, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 14,582 yards through the air, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions.
Jones might not need to be a centerpiece in Steichen's offense, especially with the run-centric game plan and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. While it's fair that Chris Ballard signed Jones to compete with Richardson, it's also likely that he was acquired in case Richardson went down with injury.
It's not even training camp, and Richardson is already having issues, meaning the signing of Jones might be more valuable than originally thought. However, as Benjamin points out, if neither can get the job done, changes are ahead for the franchise.
The Irsay sisters are now the owners of the team, with Carlie Irsay-Gordon (CEO), Casey Foyt (Executive Vice President), and Kalen Jackson (Chief Brand Officer) ready to take the reins after their father and former CEO, Jim Irsay, tragically passed away.
The team has talent on offense, defense, and special teams, as well as fresh coaches like defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The only issue is uncertainty at QB, and if the Colts can't find a solution, all the work to assemble a competitive team might be for not.
All eyes will be on the quarterback for Indianapolis this offseason, with everything riding on the success of the field general.
Recommended Articles