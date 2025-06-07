Colts' Bynum, Anarumo Getting 'Reassuring' Feedback from Offense
The Indianapolis Colts defense needed something resembling a do-over this offseason.
The cracks were clearly forming throughout the 2024 season -- back-to-back 200-yard rushing games by opponents to start the season, and five other 400-total-yard games throughout -- but then the dam finally broke in Week 17.
The New York Giants, who were coming off a seven-point performance and had hit 20 points just once in their previous six games, blew the doors off the Colts, 45-33 (it really wasn't even that close). The Colts ultimately finished 29th in total defense, 26th against the pass, and 24th in run defense and points allowed for the year.
When the season ended, the Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and replaced him with Lou Anarumo, a coach known for using much more confusing defenses that generate more pressure. They then went on a spending spree in free agency, signing starting defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum each to $60 million deals, while also adding depth pieces in defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and cornerback Corey Ballentine.
The Colts didn't stop there, also adding defenders JT Tuimoloau, Justin Walley, Tim Smith, and Hunter Wohler in the draft.
Now that the team has nearly completed the spring offseason program, including workouts and organized team activities, Bynum likes what he sees from his new team and their new defense.
“Now, being in Lou’s defense, it's been fun," Bynum told reporters this week. "It's a defense – even just hearing from the offense, them giving us our flowers and being like, ‘Yeah, this defense is going to be really good this year,’ just because they're going against us.
For Bynum, he can tell the defense can be effective, but to hear from the offensive players that it's different brings the safety some validation.
"So, being able to hear that from the offense is really reassuring for us to know that, okay, we trust it, and going against the offense, they're saying the same thing," Bynum continued. "So, we know that Lou’s defense is going to pay us really well this season as far as making plays.”
Bynum is considered among the biggest additions the Colts made this offseason, giving Anarumo one of the better safeties he's had in a scheme that can amplify the best ones. In 65 career games (54 starts), Bynum has made numerous big plays, racking up eight interceptions, 28 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Anarumo, Bynum, and the Colts' new-look defense don't have to wait long for their first big test of the season. The Miami Dolphins, featuring Tua Tagovailoa, DeVon Achane, and Tyreek Hill, visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 1 of the regular season on September 7.