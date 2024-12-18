Colts Claim Former 49ers Starting Cornerback Off Waivers
The Indianapolis Colts have claimed former San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Ambry Thomas off waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The waiver claim was announced by Thomas' agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha and later confirmed by the Colts.
A former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan, Thomas quickly found a role in the 49ers' cornerback rotation. He started five games as a rookie in 2021, registering 23 tackles and an interception with five passes defended in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' defense.
Thomas held a reserve role in 2022 but found his way back into the starting lineup in 2023. Thomas played close to 50 percent of the 49ers defensive snaps last season and started two playoff games on the 49ers' route to the Super Bowl. In 42 games with the 49ers, Thomas started 11 games and racked up 79 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 passes defensed.
Thomas has been on injured reserve since August after he broke his forearm in the preseason. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, so the 49ers waiving him gave him another opportunity elsewhere.
This is not the first time the Colts have claimed a 49ers cornerback this season. Indy claimed Samuel Womack III from San Francisco after the preseason during the roster cutdown process.
Womack has played a crucial role on the Colts' defense since the injury to cornerback JuJu Brents in September. Womack became a starter at outside cornerback and has impressed with 29 tackles, an interception, and eight passes defensed this season.
After designating Brents to return from injured reserve earlier today, and with the subsequent claiming of Thomas, the Colts are obviously evaluating the future of their cornerback room with three games remaining. Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Womack have been the starters for the majority of the season. While Moore and Jones look to be starters moving forward, the competition will be fierce for the other starting spot.
