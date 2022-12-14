Colts Make Questionable Pick in McShay's Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves rising up the NFL Draft order, even when they're on a bye week.

ESPN's Todd McShay released his first NFL mock draft of the year this week and has the Colts picking 6'4 and 315-pound offensive tackle Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern with the No. 7 overall pick.

Everyone knows Indy needs a quarterback, but it shouldn't be reaching for the fourth-best passer in the class at No. 7. I'm sure the Colts will attempt to move up, but let's not forget about the other problems with this roster. You can't blame all 46 sacks allowed (tied for the NFL's most) on Matt Ryan's lack of mobility, especially considering the offensive line's 46.8% pass block win rate is dead last in the NFL. Skoronski might not have ideal length at 6-foot-4, but his quickness and technique pop on tape. Plus, he is a stout run-blocker, which would open things up for Jonathan Taylor. Skoronski could slide into the left tackle role and help fix a unit that fell off quite a bit in 2022. -- Todd McShay, ESPN

McShay mentions that the Colts need a quarterback, but the top-three quarterbacks in the draft are gone by the time the Colts pick at No. 7. Bryce Young goes No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud at No. 4 to the Detroit Lions, and Will Levis at No. 6 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The next highest rated quarterback, and the one with arguably the most upside, is the Florida Gators' Anthony Richardson. McShay mocks Richardson to the Panthers at No. 11.

The Colts offensive line has underperformed this season, but would they be willing to dump another premium pick into the tackle position. Last year's third-round pick Bernhard Raimann has shown improvement at left tackle since being named the starter, and Braden Smith has a contract that will keep him a Colt at least through next season.

With games remaining against the Minnesota Vikings (10-3), LA Chargers (7-6), and New York Giants (7-5-1), it's certainly feasible that the Colts are picking higher than their current-seventh position and get a crack at Levis, Stroud, or Young.

Should the Colts decide to go offensive tackle, Paris Johnson of Ohio State might be a fit as well. McShay has Johnson going to the Steelers at No. 9.

NFL Draft Prospect Rankings