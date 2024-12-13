5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) approach a playoff-level game against the Denver Broncos (8-5) at Mile High for Week 15. Indy's most important game of 2024 to date features multiple goals to get the victory, and these five are at the zenith.
Make Bo Nix Be Patient
Broncos' rookie quarterback Bo Nix has played like anything but, completing 277/434 passes (63.8% completion) for 2,842 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Nix also has 67 rushes for 304 rushing yards and four ground touchdowns (21 total).
For Indianapolis to disrupt Nix, they must cover well in press coverage and keep him in the pocket to make decisions. Sean Payton's offense is predicated on Nix making quick decisions, so forcing him to be patient and go through reads may lead to sacks and mistakes.
Names like defensive ends Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye will be paramount in squeezing the pocket around Nix to force pressure. Denver's offensive line has only allowed 19 sacks on Nix, so the Colts' defense must be at its best in the trenches.
Don't Allow Denver's Ground Game to Dictate the Pace
The Broncos aren't the most imposing ground attack, ranking 20th in the NFL with 111.2 rushing yards per game. Payton's offense operates through a committee backfield featuring Javone Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime.
Williams leads the charge with 446 rushing yards on 124 carries (3.6 average) and four rushing touchdowns. However, quarterback Nix has shown overlooked athleticism, ranking third on the team in rushing yards with 304 and four more touchdowns.
After New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye just ran on the Colts' defense for 59 rushing yards (11.8 average per carry), Indianapolis can't let Nix run wild out of the pocket, or the Broncos' rushing attack to take shape if they want to keep playoff aspirations alive.
Get Anthony Richardson into Rhythm
The Broncos lead the NFL in sacks (47) but have the 19th-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game). This situation should enforce a quick-passing game for Shane Steichen to use for Anthony Richardson.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos have talented defenders in Nik Bonitto (11 sacks), Jonathon Cooper (eight sacks), and Zach Allen (five sacks and 56 pressures), so Richardson must get the ball out quickly. Indianapolis appears to be on track to get back Josh Downs, who specializes in quick-win situations.
Indianapolis can't allow Richardson to sustain too much pressure or risk another situation like what unfolded against the Detroit Lions. Luckily, Richardson is fantastic at avoiding sacks and the Colts' offensive line is coming off a bounce-back performance. They'll need to be elite on the road in Denver to help Richardson.
Offensive Tackles
As aforementioned, the Broncos have elite-level pass-rushing that heavily accounts for their league-leading 47 sacks. This spells a big game for Colts' offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann (left) and Matt Goncalves (right).
Given that Denver brings the pain in the pass rush (ninth-best Pro Football Focus team grade of 73.2), and most of it comes from the edge, Indy's offensive tackles will be tasked with the greatest burden of protecting Richardson.
This isn't limited to the passing attack, as Denver's rushing defense is sixth-best at stopping the run (94.7 yards allowed per game), and running back Jonathan Taylor is most explosive outside the tackles, so expect Tony Sparano Jr. to have the edge sealed up in all regards as much as possible for Sunday.
More Offensive Cohesion
Colts' playmakers AD Mitchell (wide receiver) and Kylen Granson (tight end) had awful drops in Week 13 against the Patriots that might have helped set up Richardson and the offense far better. This type of inconsistency cannot continue against a team the caliber of the Broncos.
Denver has cornerback Patrick Surtain II, with a torrid coverage grade of 85.5 who will give any NFL receiver issues. This means that mistakes must be low for Indy's offense. Denver's defense has 18 takeaways (tied eighth), so Richardson must secure the football on every snap.
If the Colts want to be as efficient as possible, it will take less hapless mistakes like drops and offensive miscues to defeat a staunch defense like what Denver possesses. Look for Richardson to be as protective of the football as ever in a game that has nearly no room for offensive error.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.