Colts, Lions Announce Week 12 Inactives: Key Defender is Back
The Indianapolis Colts (5-6) are nearly set to host the Detroit Lions (9-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Coming into the game, the Colts had already ruled out starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee). They activated defensive end Tyquan Lewis (elbow) from Injured Reserve but still had him listed as questionable. He is active.
The Lions ruled starting cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) out prior to the game while also placing fellow rookie corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) on IR. They were also forced to place top linebacker Alex Anzalone (forearm) on IR this week. Detroit activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) from IR and listed him as questionable. He is active.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)
- WR Anthony Gould
- S Darren Hall
- DE Isaiah Land
- TE Will Mallory
- OT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
With Raimann out for a third start this season, it'll be rookie Matt Goncalves getting the nod once again. Goncalves is Pro Football Focus' seventh-ranked rookie offensive lineman with a grade of 64.2, and he is the fourth-best run blocker (71.8).
Lewis had been out since injuring his elbow in the Colts' Week 4 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He started all four games to that point, accumulating 17 tackles (2 for loss), 1.5 sacks, and 3 QB hits.
- CB Terrion Arnold (groin)
- OL Giovanni Manu
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- OL Kayode Awosika
- OL Colby Sorsdal
- DL Brodric Martin
Arnold is a disappointing absence for Detroit's defense given what else they're missing, as the rookie is a tough, competitive corner.
