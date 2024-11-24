Colts vs. Lions, Week 12 Preview: Can Anthony Richardson Pull Encore?
Sunday brings a matchup for the Indianapolis Colts (5-6) that many people have had circled on the calendar all season, as the red-hot Detroit Lions (9-1) come to Lucas Oil Stadium.
This game isn't a must-win for the Colts, as it's an inter-conference matchup, and the Colts do have a generous final stretch of their schedule. However, a win would likely give the team some much-needed momentum heading into a winnable matchup against the New England Patriots (3-8) before their bye the following week.
The Lions are must-see TV, and Anthony Richardson's breakout last week has given some confidence around the Colts moving forward. Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s battle between the two teams.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 24, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: FOX — Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color), Megan Olivi (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (color)
All-Time Series
- Colts lead, 22-19. The Colts won the last matchup, including five of the last six, dating back to 2000.
- Last game: Week 8 of 2020; Colts won, 41-21.
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Lions: head coach Dan Campbell; offensive coordinator Ben Johnson; defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn; special teams coordinator Dave Fipp
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — DE Tyquan Lewis (activated from IR-elbow)
- OUT — OT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
Lions
- QUESTIONABLE — CB Emmanuel Moseley (activated from IR-pectoral)
- OUT — CB Terrion Arnold (groin), CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (placed on IR-hamstring)
Storylines/Keys
- Build Some Consistency: Anthony Richardson was pulled from the lineup for two weeks in order to grow as a professional quarterback. He responded in his return by having the best game of his career and leading a fourth-quarter comeback victory, so the message got home, at least for one week. Now, the expectation is that Richardson prepares the same way at a minimum and that his play reflects it. That doesn't mean he has to have a career day every week, but building consistently positive play and avoiding regression is the key.
- Is Middle of Detroit Defense Vulnerable?: Detroit's top linebacker, Alex Anzalone, broke his forearm last week and was placed on IR. He's the latest member of the Lions' defensive front seven to land on IR, joining Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, and John Cominsky, just to name a few. The Lions will also be without rookie corners Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the passing game. In a game where it will be critical for the Colts to establish the run in some way, either with Jonathan Taylor and/or Richardson, these injuries could be difference-makers.
- Defensively, Just Do Your Job: Against an offense like Detroit's, who is off to one of the hottest starts in NFL history, it's easy for defenses to feel like they have to overcompensate. The reality is that the Lions' offense is going to get their yards and probably points regardless of what the defense does. The Colts' defense needs to communicate clearly, be where they're supposed to be in coverage and their run fits, and execute their tackling. That could be the difference between giving up 25 points or 45 points.
Projected Weather
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: Shawn Hochuli (7 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 12.
- Hochuli's crew has called the seventh-most penalties (out of 17 crews) in 2024.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Lions (-7.5)
- Over/Under: 50.5
STAT LEADERS
Colts
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson (1,230 yards)
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (673 yards)
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce (590 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB Jonathan Taylor (5)
- Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin (110)
- Tackles for Loss: DT Grover Stewart (8)
- Sacks: DE Kwity Paye (5.5)
- Interceptions: S Nick Cross, CB Jaylon Jones (2)
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Jones (11)
Lions
- Passing: QB Jared Goff (2,492 yards)
- Rushing: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (796 yards)
- Receiving: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (685 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB David Montgomery (10)
- Tackles: LB Jack Campbell (78)
- Tackles for Loss: LB Alex Anzalone, DE Aidan Hutchinson (7)
- Sacks: DE Aidan Hutchinson (7.5)
- Interceptions: S Kerby Joseph (7)
- Pass Breakups: S Brian Branch (13)
TEAM STATS
Colts
- Total Offense: 21st (320.7 YPG)
- Scoring: 19th (21.5 PPG)
- Third-Down: T-20th (37.0%)
- Red Zone: T-18th (55.9%)
- Turnovers: T-29th (18)
- Passing YPA: T-18th (7.2)
- Sacks: T-12th (24)
- Rushing YPC: T-11th (4.5)
- Total Defense: 28th (374.5 YPG)
- Scoring: 19th (22.7 PPG)
- Third-Down: 23rd (43.1%)
- Red Zone: 16th (57.5%)
- Takeaways: T-7th (17)
- Passing YPA: T-25th (7.6)
- Sacks: T-15th (25)
- Rushing YPC: T-13th (4.4)
Lions
- Total Offense: 3rd (394.7 YPG)
- Scoring: 1st (33.6 PPG)
- Third-Down: 6th (45.1%)
- Red Zone: 4th (68.3%)
- Turnovers: T-7th (10)
- Passing YPA: 1st (9.2)
- Sacks: 7th (19)
- Rushing YPC: T-7th (4.7)
- Total Defense: 12th (327.5 YPG)
- Scoring: 5th (17.7 PPG)
- Third-Down: 1st (30.4%)
- Red Zone: 3rd (42.9%)
- Takeaways: T-5th (19)
- Passing YPA: 10th (6.8)
- Sacks: T-15th (25)
- Rushing YPC: T-9th (4.3)
Notes
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: Elevated G Atonio Mafi from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. Signed G Mark Glowinski, DT Trysten Hill, DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad. Released CB Tre Flowers from the practice squad.
- DT DeForest Buckner needs 2.0 sacks to pass DE Chad Bratzke (37.0) for the fifth-most career sacks in franchise history.
- WR Josh Downs needs 1 reception to pass Austin Collie (118) for the fifth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first two seasons, and Downs needs 8 receptions to pass RB Edgerrin James (125) for the fourth-most.
- LB Zaire Franklin needs one game with 10-plus tackles to pass LB Shaquille Leonard (27) for the most in franchise history.
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. needs 4 receptions to pass T.Y. Hilton (374) for the second-most receptions by a Colts player in their first five seasons. Pittman needs 91 receiving yards to pass Reggie Wayne (4,164) for the fourth-most receiving yards by a Colts player in their first five seasons.
- RB Jonathan Taylor needs 1 rushing touchdown to pass RB Tom Matte (45) for the third-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history. Taylor needs 66 rushing yards to pass RB Marshall Faulk (5,320) for the third-most rushing yards in franchise history and the second-most by a Colts player in their first five seasons.
HORSESHOE HUDDLE STAFF PICKS
- Sean Ackerman: Lions 31, Colts 20
- Jake Arthur: Lions 34, Colts 31
- Noah Gebert: Colts 32, Lions 31
- Andrew Moore: Lions 31, Colts 27
- Drake Wally: Lions 35, Colts 23
