Colts 2025 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Signings, Cuts, Cap Space, Rumors
Impending NFL free agents have been negotiating deals with new teams since Monday, and as of 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, those agreed upon deals can officially be signed,
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to an uncharacteristically hot start to free agency, bringing in quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. They've also said goodbye to some big-time players in offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries, as well as talented defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo.
Before diving into what is still to come for the Colts, here's where they stand so far.
WHO'S IN
- QB Daniel Jones (Vikings)
- CB Charvarius Ward (49ers)
- FS Camryn Bynum (Vikings)
- RT Braden Smith (re-signed)
- WR Ashton Dulin (re-signed)
- RB Tyler Goodson (re-signed)
- LB Segun Olubi (re-signed)
- LB Cameron McGrone (re-signed)
- IOL Danny Pinter (re-signed)
- IOL Wesley French (re-signed)
WHO'S OUT
- C Ryan Kelly (Vikings)
- RG Will Fries (Vikings)
- DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears)
- DT Raekwon Davis (release)
- IOL Ryan Coll (waived)
WHO'S STILL OUT THERE
- FS Julian Blackmon
- LB E.J. Speed
- TE Kylen Granson
- TE Mo Alie-Cox
- LB Grant Stuard
- DT Taven Bryan
- QB Joe Flacco
- G Mark Glowinski
- RB Trey Sermon
- S Ronnie Harrison
- CB David Long
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- WR Juwann Winfree
- S Trevor Denbow (RFA)
CAP SPACE
$11,382,406 (24th) --- This will be updated nightly, with numbers coming from OverTheCap.com.
Bookmark this article for everything you need to know about the Colts during the beginning of NFL free agency and the new league year.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.