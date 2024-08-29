Colts Continue Practice Squad Additions, Bring Back Waived Player
The Indianapolis Colts continue to construct their practice squad, announcing the addition of rookie undrafted kicker Spencer Shrader, whom they waived this week during their mass preseason roster cuts.
Including Shrader, that makes 13 members of the Colts' practice squad, leaving four more slots to fill.
- QB Jason Bean
- RB Evan Hull
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- WR D.J. Montgomery
- DE Genard Avery
- DT McTelvin Agim (report)
- LB Austin Ajiake
- LB Liam Anderson
- CB Jaylin Simpson
- CB Chris Lammons
- CB Ameer Speed
- S Marcel Dabo (special exemption through International Player Pathway program)
- K Spencer Shrader
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Shrader (6'2", 201, 25 years old) was signed by the Colts following the 2024 NFL Draft at the beginning of May after playing collegiately at the University of South Florida (2019-22) and Notre Dame (2023). In those five seasons, Shrader went 43-of-63 on field goals (68.3%) and 156-of-158 on extra points (98.7%).
Shrader appeared in two preseason games for the Colts this summer, connecting on both of his field goal attempts (41 and 56 yards) and all four extra points.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.