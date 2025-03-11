Colts' Roster Transforms Noticeably After First Day of Free Agency
The Indianapolis Colts got to work significantly in recent days to start NFL free agency, agreeing to deals with quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum, wide receiver Ashton Dulin, and creating more salary cap space by reworking right tackle Braden Smith's contract and releasing defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.
This is supposed to be an offseason of great change, at least according to general manager Chris Ballard. His roster failed to generate the spark he'd hoped last year after investing primarily in the Colts' in-house free agents in the previous offseason. Ballard acknowledged he didn't do a good enough job of bringing in new players and competition, and that things had to change this year.
So far, so good.
Here is a look at the new contracts the Colts have reportedly agreed to, as well as some player departures, and their in-house free agents who are still on the market.
- New Contracts: FS Camryn Bynum, WR Ashton Dulin (re-signed), QB Daniel Jones, RT Braden Smith (re-worked), CB Charvaris Ward
- Departures: IOL Ryan Coll (waived), DT Raekwon Davis (released), RG Will Fries (Vikings), C Ryan Kelly (Vikings), DE Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears)
- Pending Free Agents: TE Mo Alie-Cox, S Julian Blackmon, DT Taven Bryan, S Trevor Denbow, QB Sam Ehlinger, QB Joe Flacco, IOL Wesley French, G Mark Glowinski, TE Kylen Granson, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., CB David Long Jr., C Danny Pinter, RB Trey Sermon, LB E.J. Speed, LB Grant Stuard, WR Juwann Winfree
Below, we will go through each position group and identify the players who are under contracts with the Colts in 2025.
QUARTERBACK
Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Jason Bean
We knew competition for/insurance behind Richardson was coming, and Jones was the most commonly linked name. This feels like a true competition, as the Colts gave Jones more than $13 million guaranteed. This summer, winner takes all as Richardson defends his starting spot against Jones.
RUNNING BACK
Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed
Regardless of what the Colts do at QB, shifting the offense to a run-heavy attack seems wise in order to support the quarterback room. Sermon is unlikely to return, and Goodson should be primarily pass-catching/return game competition. We could see the Colts add another couple of players here.
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, D.J. Montgomery, Laquon Treadwell, Ajou Ajou
Looks good, no notes.
TIGHT END
Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam
This was already the least productive tight end group in the NFL, and now its two starters are free agents. Bring in some new faces, and then bring in some more.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Tanor Bortolini, RG Matt Goncalves, RT Braden Smith, OT Blake Freeland, IOL Dalton Tucker, IOL Atonio Mafi, IOL Josh Sills, OT Luke Tenuta, OT Jack Wilson
Ballard mentioned concern over the offensive line's depth last season, so expect this to be a work in progress. While Smith's contract was reworked, starters Kelly and Fries left for the Minnesota Vikings. Bortolini and Goncalves are good replacements, but then you need to replace the depth and competition they provided.
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE Laiatu Latu, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart, DE Kwity Paye, DE Samson Ebukam, DE Tyquan Lewis, DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE Isaiah Land, DE Jacob Phillips, DT Pheldarius Payne, DE Durell Nchami
During the Combine last month, Anarumo was asked by 107.5 The Fan what his defense's most important position were, and he responded with "corners and rushers." This defense already lost Odeyingbo to the Chicago Bears, and Ebukam is 30-plus, coming off of a torn Achilles. There needs to be multiple players added to the group currently headed by 2024 rookie Latu and Paye.
On the interior, maybe this is the offseason the Colts finally find the third defensive tackle that they're looking for. Bryan is a free agent, and they showed Davis the door. They can't count on Adebawore taking a huge step forward.
LINEBACKER
MIKE Zaire Franklin, WILL Jaylon Carlies, SAM Segun Olubi, LB Cameron McGrone, LB Liam Anderson, LB Austin Ajiake
Franklin and Carlies is a good start, but we need to see more competition added to the room. There are also 1,200-plus defensive snaps being vacated with Speed and Stuard as free agents, as well as 414 on special teams.
CORNERBACK
Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Alec Johnson
The addition of Ward makes this group look so much better. He gives them a true top-dog No. 1 corner while true competition can take place opposite him between Brents, Jones, and Womack, alongside Moore in the slot.
SAFETY
FS Camryn Bynum, SS Nick Cross, FS Rodney Thomas II, SS Daniel Scott, FS Marcel Dabo
Likewise, Bynum gives this group a whole new feel. Adding a free safety allows Cross to continue his development as a strong safety, where he shined in 2024. Bynum can wear many hats for a defense, but his ball-hawing ability alone in a special trait.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Matt Gay, P Rigoberto Sanchez, LS Luke Rhodes
Status quo. Maybe the Colts bring in competition for Gay since he's struggled with converting kicks from 50 yards and beyond.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.