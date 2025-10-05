WATCH: Colts Shift Momentum vs. Raiders with Blocked Punt
The Indianapolis Colts' special teams unit made a crucial play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup.
After the Raiders' offense left the field, the Raiders were forced to punt from their own half of the field. Colts linebacker Segun Olubi blocked A.J. Cole's punt, forcing the ball backwards. Cole limped off the field after the play and went to the locker room minutes later.
The Colts weren't able to return the blocked punt for a touchdown, but the play set the offense up nicely inside the Raiders' 10-yard line for an easy score.
The Colts tried to throw a wheel route to running back Jonathan Taylor to take advantage of the field position, but Raiders linebacker Devin White was called for pass interference. The penalty put the Colts on the two-yard line.
After trying to set up a trick play to left tackle Bernhard Raimann and Taylor getting stuffed on the goal line, Indy was able to punch it in on third down by letting Taylor follow behind left guard Quenton Nelson for an easy touchdown.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
On the extra point, Colts kicker Spencer Shrader went down with an ugly-looking knee injury. Shrader was immediately designated doubtful to return.
The Colts' special teams nearly had a big play earlier in the game, when Ashton Dulin returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but the score was brought back due to a holding penalty caused by Joe Bachie on the opposite side of the field.
Indy was still able to score a touchdown on that drive, so the special teams penalty ended up not mattering too much.
The Colts will hope to seal the deal against Vegas to move to 4-1. Indy was down early after the Raiders and quarterback Geno Smith marched downfield to the red zone, but the Colts were able to hold the offense to a field goal.
Special teams may end up being an important factor in this game, especially since each team has an injured kicker. The Colts may turn to punter Rigoberto Sanchez to be the placekicker. Sanchez kicked in college, but he hasn't had to use his talents at the NFL level yet.