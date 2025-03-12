Colts Re-Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal
The Indianapolis Colts have signed offensive lineman Danny Pinter to a new one-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Per Wilson, the deal is a base of $1.5 million, including $582,500 fully guaranteed. The contract can go up to $1.667 million, including $750,000 in guarantees, and a $167,500 signing bonus.
Pinter, 28, was drafted by the Colts back in 2019 and will now be entering his sixth consecutive season with the team.
The South Bend, IN native has basically spent his entire life in Indiana. He played left tackle at Ball State in college and has now spent his entire pro career with the Colts. He has made nine starts in his NFL career, with a majority of them coming at the center position in place of Ryan Kelly. Pinter looks to be the backup center going forward behind new starter Tanor Bortolini.
The Colts have been quite active this offseason, inking Camryn Bynum, Charvarius Ward, and Daniel Jones to deals on the open market. The team also announced a renegotiated deal with right tackle Braden Smith, along with a contract extension for pending free agent Ashton Dulin. Pinter joins Dulin as the only pending unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the Colts (so far).
With all the activity the team has had so far, expect the Colts to be fairly quiet for the rest of the free agency period. Most of the available cap room has been used up already, especially after the massive one year contract allocated to Jones. The team will still need to bring in some warm bodies for camp, but the Colts are likely all done making any significant moves this offseason.
I would expect the team to sign an edge rusher along with a few veteran minimums to fill out the roster, but that will probably be it for the Colts. From here, it's on to the draft to fill out this roster with more talent.
