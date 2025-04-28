Colts Stock Up, Down Report Following NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts put together an eight-man draft class last weekend that accomplished much of what they set out to do. They found an obvious starter at their most significant position of need, found a few more players who should contribute heavily from day one before becoming starters down the line, and overall injected some quality competition into the roster.
When adding competition, the goal is to make incumbent players uncomfortable and feel like they need to fight for their jobs.
Some players were affected positively or negatively down the road, based on what the Colts did or didn't do in the draft, such as Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Kwity Paye. However, today, we're focusing on players who were affected soon, from the time that the Colts take the field for their first set of team drills.
STOCK UP
The Quarterback
Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, the Colts' quarterback got a great deal of help over the weekend. Tyler Warren was the heartbeat of Penn State's offense last year and can immediately be a safety blanket for the QB. The Colts also added a running back that they really like in DJ Giddens, who can help provide a potent backfield alongside Jonathan Taylor and Khalil Herbert. The Colts also upgraded their offensive tackle situation with Jalen Travis, who can compete for the swing tackle spot right away.
OL Matt Goncalves
Coming into the draft, the Colts had an opening at starting right guard. Goncalves was the logical choice to fill that slot, but the Colts were apprehensive about taking him out of his swing tackle role, likely due to not having another option they could be comfortable with in that spot. Throughout the draft, the Colts did not draft a new starting right guard, but they did draft an intriguing option to take over the swing tackle duties in Travis. That now gives the Colts the flexibility to make Goncalves the right guard, if they feel comfortable in doing so.
DT Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore
The Colts entered the draft with needs along the defensive line, both in the interior and the edges, and they would've been justified in addressing it as early as round one. They drafted Tim Smith in the sixth round, who helps fill a large hole behind Grover Stewart, but the depth behind DeForest Buckner wasn't expendable either. The Colts left things as is at the three-technique, clearing the way for Gallimore and Adebawore to hang onto their roles.
LB Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi
Linebacker was a very popular choice for the Colts to address by analysts before the draft, with options like Jihaad Campbell, Carson Schwesinger, and Demetrius Knight Jr. all gone inside the top 50 picks. The Colts weren't able to land a linebacker they really liked until the final round, when they took Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler, who they plan to use more often at linebacker. Throughout the offseason and even after the draft, Colts GM Chris Ballard trumpeted Carlies' name, so they're clearly very confident in the second-year player alongside Zaire Franklin. Wohler is unlikely to affect the limited snaps that presumptive SAM linebacker Olubi would get in the base defense on early downs.
S Rodney Thomas II
The Colts needed (and still do) more at safety behind Camryn Bynum and Nick Cross. If either of them were to get hurt, then Thomas or Daniel Scott would become a starter. The Colts have yet to address safety, unless they consider Wohler depth at linebacker and safety, but that feels like more of a "we hope nothing happens to these guys" type of plan. Thomas is the only other safety on the roster with NFL experience, so he has yet to be replaced.
STOCK DOWN
RB Tyler Goodson
There was a chance entering the draft that Goodson still had a clear role in the Colts offense as an occasional pass-catcher, but now that the Colts have Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, and Giddens (who they seem very high on), even if Goodson makes the team, I struggle to see an offensive role for him.
TE Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory
The Colts were always going to get tight end help, it just wasn't clear how it would look. Would they pick a definite starter early in the first or second round? Would they miss out early and have to draft one later? Would they just go and trade for a veteran? Missing out on an ideal tight end left a bigger role open for Ogletree and Mallory, but the Colts re-signed Mo Alie-Cox before the draft and then drafted Warren in the first round. Ogletree and Mallory went from the top two players at the position to struggling for playing time within two weeks.
OT Blake Freeland
Freeland struggled in his first two seasons, to put it lightly. According to Pro Football Focus, he has a career grade of 51.9 in 724 snaps, which is far from where you'd like it to be. The Colts replaced him as the swing tackle last year with Goncalves, which greatly diminished Freeland's role. If the Colts like what they see in Travis, then there may be no role left for Freeland.
CB JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III
The Colts were already in really good shape at cornerback before the draft, and then they drafted Justin Walley in the third round. Assuming the Colts would like to keep Walley around, he and Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, and Jaylon Johnson are likely the only corners you can say with confidence will be on the Week 1 roster. Brents and Womack may have to battle for one spot, as Corey Ballentine may be safe due to his special teams duties.