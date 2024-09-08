Colts vs. Texans, Week 1 Preview: Huge Matchup Right Off the Bat
The Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans on Sunday in their first regular-season game of the year, and it's already a significant matchup. While 17 more weeks have to transpire before postseason fates are sealed, this game does already have potential ramifications.
It's a home game for the Colts, which are treated as must-win pieces of gold by teams, and it's also a division game against a team that should also be right there in the mix for a playoff spot at year's end, so head-to-head and divisional records matter. Oh yeah, and the Colts haven't won in Week 1 since 2013 when Terrelle Pryor was not only still in the NFL, but he was playing quarterback — for the OAKLAND Raiders.
Eight months since their last matchup, here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle between the Colts and Texans.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)
All-Time Series
- Colts lead, 32-11-1. Since 2023, the teams have tied once, the Colts have won once, and the Texans have won twice.
- Last game: Week 18 of 2023; Texans won, 23-19.
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Texans: head coach DeMeco Ryans; offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik; defensive coordinator Matt Burke; special teams coordinator Frank Ross
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — K Matt Gay (hernia)
- OUT — WR Josh Downs (ankle)
Texans
- OUT — S M.J. Stewart (knee)
Storylines/Keys
- Ground Game Opens Up Chunk Pass Plays: The Colts ran for 353 yards in the two games last year, so there's nothing to say they shouldn't maintain some success in that department featuring Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. That pair already disallows defenses from hiding their intentions, so sticking to the run gam can open up opportunities for the Colts to hit some big pass plays off of play-action and RPOs.
- Keep it Simple, Do Your Jobs: This one is obvious but it can be easier said than done. Offensively, eliminate the miscommunications that lead to poor pass plays. We've seen how poorly it can go during the Colts' preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals when Richardson threw a pick-six deep in his own territory. Defensively, it's a similar concept. C.J. Stoud isn't just going to magically become a bad, inaccurate quarterback. He's going to make plays, so it's up to the defenders to be where they're supposed to be and not suffer mental lapses, because Stroud doesn't need any help making plays. Case in point; both of his touchdown throws in Week 18 last year were on blown coverages.
- Keep C.J. Stroud Moving: While Stroud is working his way toward elite status and can find success in the shakiest of situations, keeping him rattled and getting hits on him is about the only way to ensure success against him. Houston has one of the NFL's premiere left tackles in Laremy Tunsil, but they do have week links along the line that the Colts should be able to exploit.
Intriguing Matchups
- Colts WR AD Mitchell vs. Texans DB Jalen Pitre: In Josh Downs' absence, there's a good chance that Colts rookie AD Mitchell gets the bulk of the work in the slot. At 6'2", 205 with rare athleticism, he's a matchup problem for most defenders. However, if the Texans stik with Jalen Pitre in the slot, he, too, is an incredibly talented, versatile player. If Mitchell can occupy Pitre and make a couple of plays, that would be big for the success overall of the Colts' passing game.
- Colts DEs Tyquan Lewis/Laiatu Latu vs. Texans LT Laremy Tunsil: This will be an interesting matchup for the Colts' front. Tunsil is an athletic left tackle known for being a much better pass blocker than run blocker, but the pairing of Tyquan Lewis and Laiatu Latu offers a little bit of everything as pass rushers. Between Lewis' power and ferocity and Latu's mobility and complete package of pass-rush moves, will either of them be able to consistently win against Tunsil?
- Colts CB JuJu Brents vs. Texans WR Nico Collins: Collins had unbelievable production against Indy last year, totaling 16 catches for 341 yards (21.3 avg.), and 2 touchdowns in just two games. If Brents gets proper safety help over the top, then he's a decent matchup with Collins. However, If Brents is left on an island against Collins, we've seen how that can go. The good news is this is perhaps the healthiest Brents has been overall in his young career.
Projected Weather
- Retractable roof/window OPEN, sunny, temperature mid-60s, 0% chance of precipitation, wind NNW 3 mph
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: John Hussey (23 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 1. Hussey's crew tied for the third-most penalties called in 2023.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Texans (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 48.5
Notes
- The Colts made the following transactions this week: Elevated cornerback Chris Lammons and kicker Spencer Shrader to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Afterward, they'll revert to the practice squad.
- Taylor needs 65 rushing yards to pass Tom Matte (4,646) for the sixth-most in franchise history.
- Cornerback Kenny Moore II needs 2 pass breakups to pass Ray Buchanan (56) for the third-most in franchise history.
