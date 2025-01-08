Expert Reveals Colts' Most Ideal Prospect for 2025 Draft
Now that the 2024 campaign is officially over for the Indianapolis Colts, the focus for this team now shifts towards a critical offseason, and most importantly, acing a crucial draft in which this squad can add a much-needed impact playmaker on either side of the football.
Without an offense or defense ranked in the top ten of the NFL this past season, this front office has the chance to look at a collection of positions and prospects to help patch the various holes on the roster and hopefully get back on track to becoming a competitive, playoff-level team.
And of those prospects who could be in play for the Colts with their first-round selection, CBS Sports draft analyst Josh Edwards sees Georgia safety Malaki Starks as a stellar fit with the Indianapolis roster, especially considering their lapses in the secondary across the 2024 season.
"Starks is going to be in higher demand simply because there have not been many safeties of his caliber to enter the draft in recent years," Edwards said. "Indianapolis needs to add to the secondary and Starks is among the best. General manager Chris Ballard has always favored the uber-athletic prospects and Starks fits that profile. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, the Georgia native logged six interceptions."
Starks has been a key playmaker within the Georgia secondary and is eyeing to be the top safety selected in this spring's draft. If the Colts have an opportunity to take one of the top defensive back prospects in the class, it could be an opportunity this front office can't pass up.
During his 2024 season with the Bulldogs, Starks posted 77 total tackles, three passes defended, and an interception. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he has NFL-ready size, and could instantly emerge as a key cog in a lacking Colts defensive unit.
Indianapolis had a solid core of safeties this past season with Julian Blackmon and the emergence of Nick Cross, but the Colts secondary still needs some firepower. The team's defense ranked 26th in the NFL for passing yards, and 19th in passing touchdowns. Starks could also help aid an uninspiring rushing defense, ranking 24th in defending opposing rushing yards.
Many months remain until the Colts have to turn in their first-round selection at pick 14, but Starks has to remain atop the list of potential prospects for Chris Ballard to eye, if available when Indianapolis is on the clock.
