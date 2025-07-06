Former Colts Star Still Wants to Play, But In 'The Right Situation'
One of the Indianapolis Colts' best recent free-agent hits is back on the market and looking to continue his illustrious career.
The Colts signed two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore during the 2022 offseason. Although Indy got really good, Pro Bowl-level play from Gilmore, his tenure with the team unfortunately aligned with its most tumultuous season in recent memory. As a result, Gilmore asked for and was granted a trade the following offseason.
Now 34 years old, Gilmore would like to play a 14th season, "in the right situation."
"I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation," Gilmore said during a recent appearance on The Money Down Podcast. "It's got to be the right situation for me. I'm not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It's just got to be the right place."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Gilmore, the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has had one of the most accomplished careers at the cornerback position of the last 20 years. As a member of the New England Patriots, he won Super Bowl LIII and then earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award the following season.
In 2022 with the Colts, Gilmore started all 16 games he appeared in, totaling 66 tackles, which became a new career-high at the time. He also had two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Pro Football Focus rated Gilmore as the seventh-best full-time cornerback in the NFL that year with a grade of 79.1.
In his lone season in Indianapolis, Gilmore brought toughness and tenacity to the Colts' defense, and current players still talk about the influence he had on them.