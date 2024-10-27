Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) take on the Houston Texans (5-2) on Sunday in a rematch from Week 1 when the Texans left Lucas Oil Stadium with a 29-27 victory.
This time around, however, the Colts' health is pointing in a much better direction than the Texans'.
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 8 on the road against the Texans, with our roundtable of four analysts making it a clean sweep in favor of the visitors.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): If Anthony Richardson and Indy’s defense can replicate their road performance from last year’s game against Houston, it’ll be a fun watch for Colts fans. The Colts’ offense is due for some success and Jonathan Taylor has a history of it when facing off against Houston. Defensively, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will see a different secondary compared to the Colts’ Week 1 group. If they can limit big throws, the Colts have a recipe for a win.
Pick: Colts 31, Texans 24
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): The Texans are the comfortable betting favorites, but I feel much better about the Colts in this one as long as they show up to play. The Richardson and Taylor combo is hard enough for any opponent to defend. Plus, we know what Alec Pierce did to Houston's secondary in Week 1. The Texans are pretty banged up without a few defensive starters in this one, and Nico Collins being on IR and unable to obliterate the Colts' secondary will be quite helpful toward a Colts win.
Pick: Colts 23, Texans 21
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The returns of Taylor and DeForest Buckner to the Colts lineup are major boosts for both sides of the ball. With key defenders out for Texans in the middle, expect Shane Steichen to lean on Richardson and Taylor in the ground game. But the deciding factor will be keeping the pressure on Stroud without Collins. With the Texans offensive line struggling, Indy does just enough to get the upset.
Pick: Colts 30, Texans 26
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Indy and Houston generally play close games, so I think that trend continues. Gimme Colts 24-20 and Richardson for 2 two scores with his feet despite facing a tough Texans defense.
Pick: Colts 24, Texans 20
