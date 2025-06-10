Colts Working Out Former Falcons Starting QB
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly working out a handful of free agent names during this weeks's mandatory minicamp session, with one of those names being former Atlanta Falcons starter, Desmond Ridder.
According to Joel Erickson of the IndyStar, Ridder is among a cast of eight players in the Colts' facility for a workout on Tuesday.
Ridder last played for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after spending two years with the Falcons, starting in 17 games for an 8-9 record as Atlanta's third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. During his time as the Falcons' starter, he threw for 3,544 total yards on a 64.0% completion rate, along with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
For the Colts, Ridder's showing for a workout could be a precautionary measure amid Anthony Richardson's newly-reported shoulder injury, perhaps eyeing the chance to bring another body during at quarterback in the weeks before the 2025 season.
Indianapolis already has their free agent pickup of Daniel Jones brought in from this offseason on his one-year deal, sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard, and Jason Bean in their quarterback room alongside Richardson, so it's a pretty packed house at the position on the roster as is.
Yet, if the 25-year-old tends to impress the Colts' brass upon his visit, perhaps they could end up throwing a late offseason dart throw on him with a training camp deal, or even a spot on the practice squad.
Along with Ridder, the Colts have brought in several contributors on the defensive side of the ball, paired with an undrafted rookie running back in Nay'Quan Wright, who could also receive a look their way in the coming weeks ahead of next season.
Keep an eye on how the Colts' roster could develop over the coming days, with one of the aforementioned names, including Ridder, potentially having a shot to compete for a spot Indianapolis' 53-man roster for the season ahead in due time.