NFL Pundit Overlooks Colts Josh Downs Impact in Year 2
The Indianapolis Colts have multiple names on their bright roster who are due for a potential breakout season in 2024. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, tackle Bernhard Raimann and cornerback JuJu Brents are a few players that come to mind. But another is former North Carolina Tarheels wideout Josh Downs. Last year, Downs played around instability on the offense yet set the Indianapolis-era record for most receptions by a rookie in a season (68 catches). Sophomore slumps are real in the NFL, but Downs is technically excellent as a pass-catcher, has crisp route-running, and is fantastic at reading defenses to secure quick-win throws.
Pro Football Focus is intrigued, but not blown away by the thought of Downs on a fantasy football squad. In a piece detailing some top breakout candidates at wide receiver for fantasy football, Jonathon Macri lists talents like Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints), and Khalil Shakir (Buffalo Bills). But, while Downs does make the honorable mentions, he doesn't crack the list. Macri breaks it down in the entry.
Downs was close to being called a breakout for this year, but after diving in, his 9.3 PPR points per game last season was relatively close to his seasonal projection for this year. There aren't many underlying metrics pointing to a massive jump for him in 2024.- Jonathon Macri | Pro Football Focus
While Macri makes solid points, Downs can still be a breakout player for fantasy purposes, especially PPR (Points per reception). Outside of London (69 catches for 905 yards), Downs had more catches and receiving yards (771) than any other pass-catchers above. Downs was pretty sparing in the pay dirt department (two touchdowns), but the inconsistencies from Gardner Minshew in the red zone as a backup signal-caller didn't help. Considering that Downs and quarterback Richardson were building rapport right away and showed consistency in making excellent plays together, 2024 has breakout written all over it for Downs. This second-year leap includes fantasy football leagues and Richardson's presence amplifies all of it for Downs.
While Downs didn't post superstar numbers in his rookie season, he showed that there is far more to come. Downs will only be 23 years old when the NFL season starts and has a lot more room to grow in Shane Steichen's offense. While Pro Football Focus may not have Downs on the prominent list, he's a name to keep an eye on in 2024. Don't be shocked if he's pushing 90 catches, 1,000 receiving yards, and plenty of big plays at a later junction in the season. This makes Downs a potential sleeper selection in fantasy football leagues everywhere.
