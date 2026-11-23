The release of Daniel Jones has added a new layer of chaos into the Indianapolis Colts' 2027 plans.

The question that has haunted the franchise since Andrew Luck's retirement will once again echo throughout the halls of West 56th street when the Week 18 scoreboard mercifully hits triple zeroes.

Who's playing quarterback?

The dearth of options isn't going to inspire optimism for those hoping to find quality play in 2027. However, when a franchise is forced to dip into the free agency pool for sports most important position, the outcomes will rarely end favorably.

Case in point, Malik Willis was recognized as one of the better true free agent quarterback options in several years. Yet his primary job is seemingly to be the tank commander for a team competing for the first overall pick.

After that rousing introdution, or more accurately, an expectation setter, let's take a look at three potential free agent bridge quarterback options for the Colts in 2027.

1. Kenny Pickett

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) passes the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I didn't want to start the list with the same names that have already begun to permeate the Colts' sphere.

The name will probably illicit several, vapid groans from readers.

But isn't that the point?

I offer Pickett's name as a proverbial "Trojan Horse" to the idea that the goal of the 2027 season should be the following:

Be entertaining while bad.

Maybe Pickett's name isn't the best proxy for the idea, but then again he is on the younger and more mobile side of the names that will be available.

Feel free to insert Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Sam Howell, or Sam Ehlinger, if so inclined. In this case, Pickett has at least shown a flicker of promise when he's been in a positive situation in Philadelphia.

Indianapolis won't be the most uplifting offensive environment in 2027,but it also shouldn't be a dumpster fire. If the new general manager were to actually make this move, it would probably be in conjunction with another free agent quarterback signing alongside the addition of a mid-round rookie at the position.

2. Mac Jones

Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Colts wish to be competent in 2027, Mac Jones may offer the best chance at reaching that coveted level. Jones, like Pickett was a former first round pick. However, unlike Pickett, the former Alabama quarterback has had tangible success at the highest level.

Most recently in 2025 under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan, Jones posted a career best QBR of 62.3, a number good enough to finish top 10 in the NFL. In 8 starts, he completed nearly 70% of his passes for over 2,100 yards, while also tossing 13 touchdowns.

The former first rounder could be one of the most sought after free agent quarterbacks on the market this offseason. If the Colts want to outbid the rest of the NFL for Jones' services, then they would be wise to hire someone from within the Shanahan tree to run the offense.

Captaining an offense in a scheme in which he has recently thrived, Jones would raise the floor for an offense that has been truly putrid in 2027.

Whether or not a floor raising quarterback should be on the shopping list this offseason will continue to be a hot topic of debate as the 2026 season winds down.

3. Drew Lock

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you could designate a clubhouse leader to be the Colts starting quarterback in week 1 of 2027, Drew Lock might currently be in pole position.

It would settle some type of karmic balance for Lock to come start for the franchise that he effectively put in the dirt in 2024, when he manufactured one of the most inexplicable one off performances in NFL history.

Still, if Indianapolis wanted the best possible combination of entertaining, bad and floor raising, Drew Lock is their best shot at landing in the middle of that Venn diagram.

Since being drafted in 2019 by the Denver Broncos, Drew Lock's big arm and tantalizing tools have made him a polarizing player. After a litany of struggles in Denver however, Lock has thrived in Seattle in relief of Sam Darnold. He is in the midst of the best stretch of play in his pro career, albeit in only three starts.





The thirty-year old is now eight years into his pro career, and has seemingly left the brash, overly aggressive playstyle by the wayside, to the tune of a 73% completion percentage in 2026. While he still picks his spots to use the powerful right arm that once got him drafted in the second-round, his decisions more often align with those of a wily vet.

Maybe it's time for Drew Lock to get a second lease on starting.

All he may need is a runway and a clean slate. Much like what was afforded to the teammate he's currently filling in for.