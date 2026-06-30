3 Burning Questions for Colts Edge Rushers Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the edge rushers, where the Colts are banking on a breakout campaign for one player and the collective contributions of the group to produce their desired results.

Can Laiatu Latu Make the Leap?

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the Colts' pass rush to be successful in 2026, Laiatu Latu has to make the jump from a young player with potential to a franchise edge defender. Easier said than done.

Latu saw an uptick in his production in his sophomore campaign, his first year as a full-time starter. Latu registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss to go with three interceptions and a forced fumble last season. According to Pro Football Focus, his 61 pressures ranked 15th among all edge defenders a year ago.

But there is still plenty of room for improvement in Latu's game. The pass rusher felt he let too many sacks get away from him last year and has been focused on cleaning up his technique heading into Year 3.

"There's definitely stuff I can fix in my rushes, where their hand might have got me here, and I could have reduced certain surface level," Latu explained. "Or just a lot of little things that I'm watching film and I'm trying to correct out here to where I'm winning more of the time quicker.”

The pressure is on for Latu to become a double-digit sack guy around whom the Colts can build their pass rush. While Indy's decision makers are confident Latu is on the cusp of a breakout, the outlook of the pass rush group becomes bleak if he does not take another leap.

Are Arden Key and Jaylahn Tuimoloau Enough?

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) and Indianapolis Colts George Gumbs Jr. (52) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts failed in their aggressive push to land former All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason. Now, with the 2026 season kicking off in just over two months, the competition for the starting edge spot opposite Latu looks to be between Arden Key and Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

Key comes to the Colts after spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The veteran has been a situational pass rusher for most of his eight-year career, but comes to Indy hoping to provide juice to the room in an expanded role. Key's 4.0 sacks last season in 12 games would have ranked second on the Colts in 2025, trailing only Latu.

Tuimoloau is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign where he struggled to break into the rotation. He tallied only 17 tackles and no sacks while playing less than a fourth of all defensive snaps. However, the second-round pick received more playing time as the season went on, and the Colts still believe in his upside.

"I'll say this, (Tuimoloau) has had a heck of an offseason," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "The things we're doing now in the walk-thrus and the individual periods, you can see his gains from last season. So, he'll have certainly an opportunity to grab that role."

While much will be decided in training camp, early indications are that Key is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting job. He received more of the first-team reps in minicamp between the two and currently offers more upside as a pass rusher. However, both players are likely to see considerable playing time and be used in different situations.

Will the Colts Bring in Another Pass Rusher?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Behind Latu, Key, and Tuimoloau, the cupboard is pretty bare for the Colts' pass rush group. Micheal Clemmons signed as a free agent, but he has been a backup his entire career. Indy also has rookies George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry, but neither is expected to hold a significant role right away.

That said, the Colts would be wise to bring in another edge rusher to fill out the room before the season begins. While there are not many impactful options on the open market currently, there is one player who would instantly improve the floor of the room.

That player is Jadeveon Clowney. The former No.1 overall pick has bounced around the league in recent years, playing for four different teams over the last four seasons. But despite becoming a journeyman late in his career, the 33-year-old continues to produce.

Clowney racked up 41 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 13 games with the Dallas Cowboys a season ago. Clowney proved he still has juice as a pass rusher and remains a solid run defender as well.

Clowney would easily slot in as the starter opposite Latu, providing an all-around player that will help take attention off the rest of the Colts' defensive line. With plenty of cap space available to them and the current construction of the room, signing Clowney feels like a no-brainer for the Colts.

If they choose not to attempt to sign Clowney and the pass rush struggles, it would be a massive fumble by the Colts that could be detrimental to their goals this season.

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