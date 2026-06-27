It was a tough goodbye, but the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with their top receiver of six years, Michael Pittman Jr., when they traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, this was due to cap savings and the meteoric rise of the NFL's deadliest deep threat, Alec Pierce. He was awarded a four-year, $114 million deal to make him the official top wideout for the Colts.

Many detractors don't think Pierce can be a true top wideout, which is why it makes sense that he landed on the NFL's most underrated receivers list from Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report.

"Pierce possesses something that few other NFL receivers do. His combination of size (6'3", 211 lbs), elite speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash), and sure hands makes him a legitimate big-play threat.

In the real world, he simply isn't viewed as a true No. 1 receiver.

If Jones can stay healthy in 2026 and the Colts offense can continue growing, though, Pierce's yardage production could realistically go from top 20 to top 10 this season."

Pierce's career numbers reflect how much of a lightning bolt he can be, with the ability to strike down a defense with any given pass.

64 games

157 catches

2,934 receiving yards

18.7 yards per catch (led NFL in 2024 and 2025)

125 first downs

17 touchdowns

A pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) falls incomplete as Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) defends Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are multiple reasons why Pierce surfaced as primarily a vertical weapon. First, he's simply the best in the NFL at it. Second, Pittman was on the field soaking up the lion's share of targets in the wide receiver room.

Now that Pittman is in Pittsburgh, Pierce will have a golden opportunity to show that he's capable of being a well-rounded receiver with the ability to rip the top off of a defense.

Pierce's jumping skills and size are what everyone talks about, but as Knox points out, he has incredible speed and strong hands and was even extending his route tree during the 2025 campaign.

However, another point made by Knox is key: Daniel Jones needs to be healthy for the season so that Pierce can maximize his opportunity to make a big impact in year five.

Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates after making a catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This is no knock on Riley Leonard or Anthony Richardson Sr., but Jones is the most accurate and experienced of the bunch, and will know how to get Pierce the football in the most efficient manner.

Even without Pittman on the field to take attention away from Pierce, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren are more than capable of pressing defenses to open up opportunities for others.

In addition to those talents, the ground attack with Jonathan Taylor is always potent enough to give the passing game some room for operation, which can only benefit Pierce in the long run.

Pierce is one of the more ambiguous receivers. He hasn't been used much in the short or intermediate scheme.

But, he possesses some unreal traits, and as long as he can grow and continue extending his route tree, there's no reason to believe he can't be one of the top receivers in the league by the end of the season.

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