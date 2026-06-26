Colts' New Offensive Look Could Be Getting Slept On

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts offense was absolutely on fire before injuries befell the team, and the squad finished with a seven-game losing streak, an 8-9 record, and no trip to the playoffs.

Despite this, Indianapolis still has a talented offense that will pose a threat to any NFL defense. However, Bill Barnwell at ESPN places the Colts' running back, wide receiver, and tight end positions 14th overall in the NFL.

On the surface, it seems like Indianapolis is getting shafted after being the top offense for most of the 2025 season, but given the rough finish to the season, it's fair to be a bit skeptical.

It's also worth noting that this position collection has climbed the ladder each year. They were 22nd in 2024 and 16th in 2025.

Let's dive into each of these three groups briefly and break down how effective they can be for a pivotal 2026 season where the pressure has never been greater on the franchise.

Running Backs

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Projected Depth Chart: Jonathan Taylor, D.J. Giddens, Seth McGowan

Indianapolis' offense was dissecting defenses with Daniel Jones operating things, but it's all about Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.

He was the workhorse, yet again, during the 2025 season. He led the NFL in total carries (323), all-purpose touchdowns (20), and rushing first downs (84).

While his production dipped off near the end of the season, he still finished as one of the league's top backs with 1,585 rushing yards and five games of over 100 rushing yards.

Behind Taylor are D.J. Giddens and Seth McGowan. Last year, Giddens hardly saw the field, and McGowan is a rookie who's shown promise during the offseason.

The jury is out on these two, but if they can produce and be competent backups, it will help ease the workload of Taylor in the long run.

If the Colts' offense is to return to prominence and play well for the entire season, it will be with Taylor, and the rest of the rushing attack leading the charge to set up the rest of Shane Steichen's scheme.

Wide Receivers

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) for a touchdown during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Projected Depth Chart: Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

It's Alec Pierce season in Indianapolis after the Colts traded away long-time volume leader Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There is a lot of skepticism around whether Pierce can truly be a WR1 after maintaining a role as a deep threat pass-catcher for the first four years of his career.

Last year was much of the same, as Pierce led the NFL again in yards per catch (21.3) and hauled in 47 catches for 1,003 yards, both of which were career-bests.

Pierce will need to show he's a complete receiver who can be a threat in the short and intermediate game, as well as the deep parts of the field.

As for Josh Downs, he will be relied upon more than ever. He's mostly been used in the slot, and that likely won't change. But, as the new WR2, he'll need to have the best year he's ever compiled.

Behind Pierce and Downs are players like Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Dulin has impressed during the offseason, but has been exclusively a special teams ace.

Through seven years, Dulin has only had 40 catches for 623 receiving yards and four scores. If he gets more action for the offense, he'll need to step up big-time to help Pierce and Downs in operation.

Lastly is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The former Indiana Hoosier has been a big-play receiver with a propensity for the end zone.

After putting up respectable numbers in 2024 with the Tennessee Titans, he fell off a cliff in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins by securing a meager 11 catches for 89 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Indianapolis would be wise to sign a free agent to bolster this group, and I foresee that happening.

On paper, this isn't too scary a receiver room without Pittman, but it remains to be seen if Pierce and Downs can become bigger threats with more responsibility.

Tight Ends

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Projected Depth Chart: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory

After drafting Tyler Warren with the fourteenth-overall pick last year, Indianapolis immediately saw the former Mackey Award winner hit the ground running.

His debut against the Dolphins saw him haul in seven of nine targets for 76 receiving yards and another three yards as a fullback. After that, he never looked back.

Warren earned a Pro Bowl nod and set the Indianapolis single-season record for catches by a rookie with 76. He added 817 receiving yards, four touchdown catches, and another score on the ground.

After such an incredible debut season, Warren will be expected to build off of that campaign. Given everything we've already seen, that isn't hard to imagine. He might even lead the Colts in catches, even with Pierce as the money man.

Behind Warren is Mo Alie-Cox, the ultra-reliable veteran who's spent his entire eight-year career in the Circle City.

Alie-Cox isn't much of a receiver, but he can be a problem in the red zone (16 career touchdowns).

Alie-Cox typically comes up with big catches when they matter most and always plays well as a blocker from the tight end spot.

Drew Ogletree is similar to Alie-Cox, only more athletic. Ogletree is a bruising blocker, but has had issues with drops and overall catch efficiency.

He'll look to shore that up, because his number won't be called on much for passing plays, so he'll need to make the most of his limited opportunities.

As for Will Mallory, he is the biggest question mark in the Colts' tight end room. While Mallory is the fastest tight end on the roster, he's been a non-factor over the last two seasons.

Mallory had glimpses of greatness in 2023, but has since then done little to nothing for the offense. He's got the biggest hill to climb to make the roster, but since he's so good as a vertical threat, he likely finds his way onto the final 53.

The Bottom Line

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) breaks up a pass for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Indy's offensive weapons are receiving more negativity than they deserve. Yes, Pittman was the top receiver for years, but he's the only player who won't be back from the 2025 group.

While his skills will be missed, it's not like he was a star player of X-Factor like Justin Jefferson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or Ja'Marr Chase. In short, the Colts can still get the job done without him and shouldn't miss too much of a beat.

While three position groups and 11 players were covered, everything rides on Pierce becoming a capable top man in 2026.

If he can step up to the plate and put up numbers that reflect the weight of his four-year, $114 million deal, then this offense could be as good, or better, than what we saw last season.

The Colts' offense will be the most important side of the ball, and it can't slip up as Steichen enters his final chance to make something happen as the leader of the Colts.

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