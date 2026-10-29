Colts' Asking Price for Two Defensive Linemen Just Went Up
In this story:
The Indianapolis Colts have already shipped out two of their biggest names, and Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears may have just made their next moves a whole lot more interesting.
The Titans are sending All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Bears in exchange for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, plus a 2027 fourth-rounder. Chicago also receives a 2028 fifth-round pick.
Two first-round picks for a defensive tackle.
For Indianapolis, that deal could have serious implications for the trade value of Grover Stewart and Adetomiwa Adebawore, two defensive linemen who could be wearing different uniforms by the Nov. 10 deadline.
A New Market for Defensive Tackles
Simmons is undoubtedly one of the best interior defenders in football. The 29-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 11 sacks and already has four through seven games this season.
But that massive return gives Indianapolis something to work with as teams continue searching for defensive line help.
Now, Stewart and Adebawore aren't Simmons. Nobody should expect an early pick for either player, but the Titans may have just helped the Colts squeeze a little more value out of potential buyers.
The Colts only got a fourth-round pick back for DeForest Buckner, but they also chose to do right by him and Quenton Nelson, thus leaving some better packages on the table as they parted ways with two of their franchise cornerstones.
If Indianapolis waits until closer to the trade deadline on November 10th at 4 PM EST, they may just be able to drive up the price, even if marginally.
Because if this really is a true fire sale, Indianapolis needs to capitalize on every opportunity.
Grover Stewart's Time Is Up
Stewart has spent his entire career in Indianapolis after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. For nearly a decade, he's been one of the most reliable run-stuffers on this defense.
But at 33 years old, entering the final months of his three-year, $39 million contract, it's time to move on.
I have nothing but appreciation for everything Stewart has given this franchise. Unfortunately, he simply doesn't fit the timeline of what this team is becoming.
By the time Indianapolis is ready to compete again, Stewart could very well be approaching retirement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has already named Stewart among the Colts who could be moved before the deadline. After Thursday's blockbuster, Indianapolis should be looking to maximize his return.
Is Tomi Worth Keeping?
Fourth-year defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore presents a completely different situation.
At 25 years old, Tomi has recorded four sacks through seven games despite playing a limited number of defensive snaps. His 86.3 pass-rush grade ranks third among interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus, and he is tied for second among defensives tackles with 4.0 sacks.
That's exactly the kind of young, disruptive player Indianapolis should consider building around.
However, he's also entering free agency after this season, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that teams are already doing their homework on him in case Indianapolis makes him available.
Would I love to see Tomi become a cornerstone of this next Colts defense? Absolutely.
But after watching Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner get shipped out, it's becoming increasingly difficult to consider anyone untouchable.
The Colts don't even own their 2027 first-round pick, making every additional draft selection that much more valuable.
If another team comes calling with an offer Indianapolis can't refuse, take it.
The next general manager deserves every possible resource to turn this franchise around. If the Colts are committed to tearing this thing down, they might as well squeeze every last bit of value out of it.
Recommended Articles
Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.Follow MGreeneNFL