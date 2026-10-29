Colts' Asking Price for Two Defensive Linemen Just Went Up

The Indianapolis Colts have already shipped out two of their biggest names, and Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears may have just made their next moves a whole lot more interesting.

The Titans are sending All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Bears in exchange for 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, plus a 2027 fourth-rounder. Chicago also receives a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Two first-round picks for a defensive tackle.

For Indianapolis, that deal could have serious implications for the trade value of Grover Stewart and Adetomiwa Adebawore, two defensive linemen who could be wearing different uniforms by the Nov. 10 deadline.

A New Market for Defensive Tackles

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons is undoubtedly one of the best interior defenders in football. The 29-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 11 sacks and already has four through seven games this season.

But that massive return gives Indianapolis something to work with as teams continue searching for defensive line help.

Now, Stewart and Adebawore aren't Simmons. Nobody should expect an early pick for either player, but the Titans may have just helped the Colts squeeze a little more value out of potential buyers.

The Colts only got a fourth-round pick back for DeForest Buckner, but they also chose to do right by him and Quenton Nelson, thus leaving some better packages on the table as they parted ways with two of their franchise cornerstones.

If Indianapolis waits until closer to the trade deadline on November 10th at 4 PM EST, they may just be able to drive up the price, even if marginally.

Because if this really is a true fire sale, Indianapolis needs to capitalize on every opportunity.

Grover Stewart's Time Is Up

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart has spent his entire career in Indianapolis after being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. For nearly a decade, he's been one of the most reliable run-stuffers on this defense.

But at 33 years old, entering the final months of his three-year, $39 million contract, it's time to move on.

I have nothing but appreciation for everything Stewart has given this franchise. Unfortunately, he simply doesn't fit the timeline of what this team is becoming.

By the time Indianapolis is ready to compete again, Stewart could very well be approaching retirement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter has already named Stewart among the Colts who could be moved before the deadline. After Thursday's blockbuster, Indianapolis should be looking to maximize his return.

Is Tomi Worth Keeping?

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourth-year defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore presents a completely different situation.

At 25 years old, Tomi has recorded four sacks through seven games despite playing a limited number of defensive snaps. His 86.3 pass-rush grade ranks third among interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus, and he is tied for second among defensives tackles with 4.0 sacks.

#Colts DT Adetomiwa Adebawore has the 2nd-most pressures (12) on the team (excl. Buckner) after seven weeks despite only playing 35.9% of snaps.



He leads the defense in sacks (4.0), pressure rate (13.0%), and quick pressures (6), and has the second-most stops (13). pic.twitter.com/cqamb6tThI — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 28, 2026

That's exactly the kind of young, disruptive player Indianapolis should consider building around.

However, he's also entering free agency after this season, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that teams are already doing their homework on him in case Indianapolis makes him available.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: The #Colts’ trades this week have other teams surveying their entire roster ahead of the deadline. DT Adetomiwa Adeboware has piqued interest in a breakout, contract year. Big payday coming for him soon, whether in Indy or elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/1KE7ojytWK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2026

Would I love to see Tomi become a cornerstone of this next Colts defense? Absolutely.

But after watching Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner get shipped out, it's becoming increasingly difficult to consider anyone untouchable.

The Colts don't even own their 2027 first-round pick, making every additional draft selection that much more valuable.

If another team comes calling with an offer Indianapolis can't refuse, take it.

The next general manager deserves every possible resource to turn this franchise around. If the Colts are committed to tearing this thing down, they might as well squeeze every last bit of value out of it.

Recommended Articles