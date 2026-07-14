Colts Will Battle One of the NFL's Most Anticipated Debuts

Earlier in the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts were on the cusp of signing four-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro defensive end, Trey Hendrickson.

However, everything fell through when the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens couldn't execute a trade for top edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Scrambling for a solution, the Ravens secured Hendrickson on a four-year, $112 million deal.

Now, the Colts must face Hendrickson in Week 1. Given that Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo coached Hendrickson with the Cincinnati Bengals, this should make things interesting.

NFL.com's Matt Okada highlights Hendrickson's debut in a Ravens uniform in his piece evaluating the most anticipated Week 1 debuts, listing his against the Colts as one of the entries.

"He'll be a key cog in a new defense under new HC Jesse Minter and DC Anthony Weaver, and we'll get a first look at both in Indy on the season's first Sunday."

It's easy to understand why Chris Ballard and the Colts were so interested in Hendrickson: Anarumo was his defensive coach during the best four years of his veteran career.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anarumo was the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2019 to 2024, with Hendrickson's best years happening from 2021-2024.

Hendrickson was a complete force under Anarumo during that span. Below are brief numbers, broken down by season, along with accolades earned.

2021: 14.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, Pro Bowl

2022: 8.0 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, Pro Bowl

2023: 17.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, Pro Bowl

2024: 17.5 sacks (led NFL), 19 tackles for loss, 36 quarterback hits, Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro

While Hendrickson had a bit of a low season in 2025, he also dealt with a core muscle injury that limited him to just seven games last year.

Regardless, there's no question that Hendrickson would have immediately become the top edge rusher on the Colts' defense, and would have vastly helped Laiatu Latu have more opportunities to get after the quarterback.

Since the Colts couldn't secure Hendrickson through free agency, they opted to sign veterans Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. While it's good to have experience on the edges, neither of these players is close to Hendrickson's pedigree.

Now, Indianapolis will have to deal with Hendrickson's relentless style when they defend home turf against the Ravens on September 13th.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis will have their hands full trying to limit Hendrickson's impact on getting to Daniel Jones, and that battle in the trenches could tilt the momentum of the game.

Indianapolis has a brutal first five weeks of the 2026 season, but it all starts with Baltimore, a team that is always competitive and boasts a vicious defense with excellent playmakers, with Hendrickson included.

It will be interesting to see how Baltimore's new head coach, Jesse Minter, utilizes Hendrickson when he makes his Ravens debut against Indianapolis.

Luckily, it's not like Hendrickson will take this team by surprise. Anarumo knows Hendrickson very well, and while he's the defensive coordinator, it wouldn't surprise me if he helps offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. with preparations.

We'll see if Indianapolis can stave off Hendrickson's capabilities, because that might just be the X-Factor for the Colts to obtain a key Week 1 victory.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter