3 Burning Questions for Colts Offensive Line Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the offensive line, a unit set for success on the left side with uncertainty on the right.

Can Jalen Travis Handle the Starting RT Role?

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (67) and offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) practice during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts are set at left tackle for the foreseeable future after they signed Bernhard Raimann to a long-term extension last summer. Raimann has developed into a top-10 left tackle in the league who Indy trusts to block Daniel Jones' blindside no matter who he's facing.

But for the first time since the beginning of the 2018 season, the Colts will not trot out the reliable Braden Smith to man the right tackle spot. With Smith now in Houston, Indy is turning to Jalen Travis as their right tackle of the future.

Travis, a former fourth-round pick, earned the swing tackle role in training camp as a rookie, filling in when Raimann or Smith had to miss time. He started the final four games of the season as Smith dealt with a concussion and played very well when given the opportunity.

The coaching staff was impressed with the 6-8, 339-pound behemoth, so much so that the Colts did not add any legitimate competition at tackle this offseason.

"I was very impressed with what (Travis) was able to do and come in and play the way he did for a rookie," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He's a big, powerful man. Very smart, understands the game, and I think he's going to take even more steps in his understanding of the game with Tony's (Sparano Jr.) coaching and the rest of the offensive line."

The Colts are obviously confident that Travis can handle the right tackle role. However, bumps in the road are to be expected as he continues to gain experience against the top rushers in the NFL.

The biggest indicator that Travis can be the long-term starter is continued improvement throughout the season. Having a right tackle the Colts can rely on will be crucial to getting the most out of Jones and keeping him upright throughout the season.

Will Matt Goncalves or Jalen Farmer Start at RG?

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) stands on the field Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only question around Colts' All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is whether or not the Colts will extend him before the season begins. The real question surrounds who will be the starter at right guard.

Matt Goncalves is entering his second season at right guard after starting 16 games last season. While Goncalves was serviceable for most of the season, it was obvious he was getting used to the position after playing tackle his entire career. Goncalves allowed 10 quarterback hits in 2025, ranking last among all qualifying guards according to Pro Football Focus.

Goncalves spent the offseason working with Olin Kreutz, the former All-Pro center for the Chicago Bears. He focused on refining his technique inside and adding strength, gaining 10 pounds of lean mass throughout the spring. The Colts have already seen a difference in minicamp and are confident Goncalves will be better equipped to handle stronger defensive tackles inside.

But competition is always a good thing, and that's where Jalen Farmer comes in. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Kentucky is a powerful player who mauls his opponents in the run game. While Farmer needs to develop as a pass protector, the Colts love his upside and believe he can eventually become a starter.

Goncalves is the easy favorite to be the starter at right guard, with Farmer the first player off the bench at either guard spot. But if Goncalves struggles in training camp, Farmer could push to crack the starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Who Will Back Up Tanor Bortolini at C?

Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tanor Bortolini was a revelation in his first season as the Colts' starting center. He handled all the protection calls at the line of scrimmage and showed off his athleticism all season. Bortolini looks to be the Colts' starting center for years to come and has serious Pro Bowl potential.

But the backup to Bortolini will be a different face this season. Danny Pinter signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent this spring with an opportunity to earn the starting job. The loss of Pinter leaves a hole at a pivotol backup spot on the offensive line.

Dalton Tucker looks to have the inside track for now after serving as a backup guard the last two seasons. Tucker showed some promise early, but has been plagued by inconsistent play. Another name to keep an eye on is Jimmy Morrissey, who spent last season on the Colts' practice squad.

While it may not seem like a priority, the Colts need to ensure they have a viable option at center if Bortolini were to ever miss time. If Tucker and Morrissey have a shaky summer, center could be a position to watch for the Colts when final cuts commence.

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