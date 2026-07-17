Top 25 Colts of 2026: AJ Haulcy's Rookie Campaign Will Pay Early Dividends

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with two-year starting strong safety Nick Cross earlier this offseason after he signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Cross had become a reliable tackler from the backend, totaling 266 tackles (159 solo) and 11 tackles for loss across his two seasons as a starter. He was a perfect complement to Cam Bynum in their lone season together in 2025, serving as the run-stuffing counterpart whereas Bynum was the free-ranging, coverage specialist.

However, despite his four interceptions and 10 passes broken up during those two seasons, Cross was often caught in a lapse in coverage. He more or less made up for it with his play near the line of scrimmage as the go-to box safety, but it still left room for concern at the end of the day.

Don't get it twisted, the Colts weren't thrilled to see Cross walk in free agency, and would have likely benefited from keeping him around to use as a linebacker hybrid, but he wanted to move closer to home and maintain a full-time starting job, and he achieved just that.

As for his replacement in the backend, the Colts are expecting rookie third-round (78th overall) safety A.J. Haulcy to fill the void, and for good reason.

Haulcy has landed at No. 17 on our "Top 25 Colts of 2026" rankings. His overall prospect profile is more than enough to be excited about, and I'm anticipating a promising rookie campaign that suggests he's a star in the making.

To check out our full rankings and where Tuimoloau stacks up among the other Colts on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list here.

Background

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A.J. Haulcy spent time at three separate schools while in college, yet he produced at every step of the way.

Beginning his collegiate career at New Mexico, Haulcy would provide a sneak peek of what's to come after logging a 24-tackle game in one of his nine starts as a true freshman.

Haulcy's first time transferring was to a bigger school that would play against better competition, yet his production never fell off. He'd only continue leveling up each step of the way.

He was an All-Big 12 selection in each of his two seasons as a full starter at Houston, earning an honorable mention in his first season in the conference, and then a first-team selection in his second and final season at Houston in 2024.

Haulcy transferred up once and for all to play at LSU in the SEC, yet his upward trajectory only continued. He made first-team All-SEC honors in 2025, and solidifed himself as one of the top safety prospects in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class.

Across his final two seasons in college (Houston in 2024, LSU in 2025), Haulcy had 162 tackles, hauled in eight interceptions, and broke up 12 passes.

He notably had a 15.2% missed tackle rate during this stretch, but surely those shortcomings will get cleaned up in the NFL. After all, Haulcy's 5'11", 215-pound frame and hybrid mindset is an intriguing canvas for Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to work with.

During his four-year career, one that saw him take on new challenges at each stop, A.J. Haulcy logged 1,383 snaps at free safety, 1,057 snaps in the box, and 369 snaps in the slot. He started in all 48 games possible during his career, adding special teams contributions every step of the way.

Outlook

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts may be betting on a rookie defensive back to start, but they can afford to do so with their promising mix of cornerbacks in Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr., and a veteran leader in Cam Bynum securing the free safety spot back deep.

Haulcy will ultimately have to earn his projected role as 2025 seventh-round safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler is back after missing his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, but he sports enough day-one readiness to be comfortable betting on.

The Colts are high on Wohler's versatility, especially after his training camp performance as a rookie suggested that he's more prepared for the NFL than most believed, but the prospect profile and early reports surrounding Haulcy scream Day 2 draft steal.

Training camp will decide whether or not Haulcy is ready for the big leagues, and I'm confident he will get the job done.

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