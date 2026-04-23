Compton: Colts 7-Round Mock Draft Covers All Bases

The moment we've all been waiting for. The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. Well, it is for the majority of the league anyways.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, they're one of six teams that are sidelined for Day 1 of the NFL Draft. The Colts elected to dish out their 2026 first-round selection (on top of a 2027 first-round pick and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell) to the New York Jets for star cornerback Sauce Gardner. Entering the weekend without a shiny first-round pick is no doubt restrictive, but that's how it goes when acquiring top proven talent.

Now, the Colts are left with seven draft selections entering night one of the three-day event. With a regime that's all but run its course leading the way, the desperation to make right is apparent. General manager Chris Ballard and Co. have one last offseason event to acquire as many game-changers as possible, one that starts tomorrow night for them (and five other teams).

Not only has Ballard hinted towards moving back in the NFL Draft on multiple occasions throughout the offseason, but it simply wouldn't be a Colts mock draft without including trades.

Only four of the Colts' seven selections entering the draft are originally their own after they dealt three away over the past calendar year. Here are where their original three picks in question went, as well as what the Colts got back in return:

First round (No. 16) to New York Jets for cornerback Sauce Gardner

Sixth round (No. 196) to Minnesota Vikings for cornerback Mekhi Blackmon

Seventh round (No. 230) to Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

With that brief history lesson out of the way, let's take a look at the trades I was able to manage in my mock draft.

1. IND receives picks No. 52 (2nd round) and No. 84 (3rd round) | GB receives picks No. 47 (2nd round) and No. 113 (4th round)

2. IND receives picks No. 61 (2nd round) and No. 93 (3rd round) | LAR receives picks No. 52 (2nd round) and No. 156 (5th round)

3. IND receives picks No. 115 (4th round), No. 162 (5th round), and No. 174 (5th round) | BAL receives pick No. 93 (3rd round)

The Colts fanbase waiting through multiple trades and 14 additional picks to see their first draft selection, especially after having already missed out on the first round entirely, does not scream added excitement or even suspense, but unfortunately, the Colts almost have to trade back from their first pick to gain strong additional draft capital.

Without further ado, let's see how well I can predict general manager Chris Ballard's next, and potentially last, draft with the Indianapolis Colts.

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2, Pick 61 (via LAR)

EDGE Malachi Lawrence (UCF)

If Ballard and Co. follow their trend of drafting edge defenders in the second round, UCF's Malachi Lawrence fits the bill perfectly. An athletic freak (9.90 relative athletic score) with consistent production off the edge, Lawrence checks all the boxes that this regime has coveted over the years.

Despite being rough around the edges in run defense, Lawrence (6'4 3/8", 253 lbs) has the traits to become a top-tier pass rusher thanks to his explosiveness and arm length. He totaled 19.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss during his three years as a starter in the Big 12, and has been viewed throughout the pre-draft process as a fringe first-round projection.

If Lawrence is still available after trading back from pick No. 47 twice, the Colts have to sprint his draft card to the podium.

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 78

LB Jake Golday (Cincinnati)

Golday is one of the best fits for the Colts, passing each test with flying colors. He posted elite athletic testing numbers, has ideal length, and has had consistent production at the college ranks. This former pass rusher turned linebacker would fit seamlessly into defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense as a run-fitting blitzer.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 84

WR Skyler Bell (UConn)

Bell is the epitome of what the Colts are looking for at wideout under general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen. Ballard loves him a top-tier athlete, whereas Steichen prefers the natural separators, particularly against man coverage, and Bell presents the perfect marriage of both.

The current projected passcatching trio of Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren is no slouch of a group, though adding Bell's services on the boundary would make for a seamless transition from the recent starting unit that was headlined by Michael Pittman Jr.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 4, Pick 115 (via BAL)

DT Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana)

Perhaps the perfect Grover Stewart replacement of the future, this fellow small-school defensive tackle presents a fun project on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the NFL Draft.

The duo across the interior of Stewart and DeForest Buckner is no doubt a dynamic pairing; however, they're both 32 years old, and Buckner has been fighting back from a serious neck injury.

Kaleb Proctor is 6'2", 291 lbs, and posts 33" arms. The Southland Conference Player of the Year had 9 sacks and 13 tackles for loss as a senior, and logged a 9.15 relative athletic score throughout the pre-draft process.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton carries the ball during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 5, Pick 162 (via BAL)

RB Nick Singleton (Penn St.)

Running back is a sneaky need for the Colts, given that feature back Jonathan Taylor is the definition of a bellcow back. Despite Taylor's natural talents as a pure rusher, his third-down ability still ultimately lacks, and that's where Nick Singleton comes into play. The Colts were reportedly one of the teams that showed the most interest in him following the NFL Combine.

Singleton was rehabbing a broken 5th metatarstal in his right foot that he suffered during the Senior Bowl, but has since been medically cleared and has resumed running ahead of the NFL Draft. He wasn't able to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine as a result, though it's unanimously agreed upon that Singleton would've lit up the athletic testing portion of said circuit.

The second of two Penn State backs projected to be drafted this year, Singleton presents an ideal blend of traits as a third-down specialist who has special teams upside as a kick returner. To put it simply, Singleton is the perfect complement to Jonathan Taylor.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Round 5, Pick 174 (via BAL)

CB Jadon Canady (Oregon)

Canady would be the first deviation from Chris Ballard's typical cornerback targets, particularly from a physical standpoint. The 5'10", 181 lb cornerback prospect posts shorter arms (30") than this regime is used to targeting, though his sticky coverage skills from the slot are what's more intriguing.

The Colts have likely seen their last days with Kenny Moore II manning the nickel corner spot. Even though they remain high on 2025 third-round pick Justin Walley to fill said void, depth behind him remains open, and Canady has enough potential to contribute early on if need be.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after a breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Round 6, Pick 214

S Louis Moore (Indiana)

Moore is one of the biggest sleepers in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. The centerfielder for the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers hauled in six interceptions en route to a National Championship victory, including the game-clincher in said matchup.

He is an older prospect at 25-years-old, but this negative can otherwise be viewed as a positive for the Colts' current situation at safety. Indianapolis needs to add depth to its safety room, and the opening at strong safety gives Moore an opportunity to play as early as a rookie.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) and offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) get into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Round 7, Pick 249 (via BAL)

C James Brockermeyer (Miami)

Brockermeyer fits the mold that the Colts like at center: undersized with plus athleticism. Add in his football IQ and gritty playstyle and he slides in perfectly as the next longtime backup center under Tanor Bortolini after Danny Pinter signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is sacked by Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Round 7, Pick 254

LB Jaden Dugger (Louisiana)

Perhaps the most Chris Ballard era Day 3 prospect possible, Dugger transferred up in competition and changed positions in the process, going from safety (was originally a wide receiver recruit) to linebacker when arriving to Louisiana.

Dugger boasts a ridiculous 35" arm length and has slowly but surely improved at his new position, racking up a conference-best 64 solo tackles (125 total) as a senior. The Group of Five product was an East-West Shrine Bowl standout and met with the Colts on an official 30-visit in the pre-draft process.

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