WESTFIELD, IN -- Real football is right around the corner.

The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Atlanta Falcons for the first of two midweek joint practices before the two face off in a preseason matchup on Saturday.

Wednesday's practice was a lively affair and provided both teams with a better idea of how their roster will fare in the 2026 regular season.

So, what were the highs and lows for the Indianapolis Colts during their first of two joint practices? We break it down below with The Good and Not-So-Good.

The Good

Colts Passing Game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By all accounts, Colts' starting quarterback Daniel Jones had his way with the Atlanta Falcons' first-team defense on Wednesday.

I was hyper-focused on the Colts' defense during today's practice, but I was still able to catch a good amount of the offense's showing thanks to Grand Park's dual field setup.

Whenever I saw Jones drop back, his pass attempt(s) were hauled in with ease. It seemed as if each time I looked left to check in on head coach Shane Steichen's offense, Jones and Co. were operating with such efficiency that it suggested their early-season success from a season ago could be replicated in 2026.

This potential outcome has been apparent since early in training camp, and today's near-perfect showing turned it from possible to an expectation.

Lou Anarumo's Defense

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) waits for his turn during a drill Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Falcons starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was beaten up by Lou Anarumo's starting Colts defense on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa and wide receiver Drake London did connect on a big-time connection up the left sideline, but were otherwise kept at bay through the air.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley was on the receiving end of said reception, but this was essentially his only poor showing of the day, and he rebounded in a big way in the practice's final 11-on-11 simulated drive session that saw Walley jump London's underneath route and take it the distance for a pick-six.

The Colts' pass defense suffocated Tagovailoa and Co. on Wednesday thanks to its stout coverage and consistent pass rush. Third-year edge rusher Laiatu Latu was consistently in the backfield, and fellow starters DE Arden Key and S A.J. Haulcy added stops behind the line of scrimmage.

We'll see if the Colts can double down and prove to be the top-tier secondary they've hyped themselves up to be, but if today was any indication, I'd say they're bound to do so.

Rookie Pass Rushers Shine

Indianapolis Colts edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (52) rushes up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie defensive ends George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry are fresh off promising preseason showings, and their collective newfound upward trajectory found itself rising with today's performance against the Falcons' offensive line.

Curry had an impressive would-be sack off the edge with the second-team defense, while Gumbs Jr. shined brightly during the practice's 1-on-1 sessions between the Colts' defensive line and the Falcons' offensive line.

Neither player has taken first-team reps, but they've both clawed their way to being regular rotators with the second-team defense after spending the majority of training camp with the developmental third-team squad.

The Not So Good

Colts Run Game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) talks with Indianapolis Colts running back coach DeAndre Smith on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, I wasn't nearly as focused on the Colts' offense as I was on their defense on Wednesday, but from what I was able to gather, Indy's run game was dominated by the Falcons' starting defense.

The Colts could not get anything going against Atlanta's front seven, and even though no tackling makes it difficult to gauge, it's clear that Indy's run game has some kinks to work out before the regular season arrives.

Tony Sparano Jr.'s offensive line is returning the same unit that was trotted out for the Colts' final five games of the 2025 season, so while it's concerning as of now that superstar running back Jonathan Taylor and Co. are struggling, there's reason to believe they've figure it out before it's too late.

Latest Injury

Jul 29, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is seen on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren went down with a groin injury early in Wednesday's practice and did not return. Head coach Shane Steichen didn't provide any additional information regarding the severity of the injury after practice.

Warren has been praised for his toughness dating back to his college years, so there's certainly a chance he'll 'suck it up' and return to the gridiron as early as tomorrow to finish what he started, but it wouldn't shock me if the Colts choose to be cautious with their focal point of the offense.

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