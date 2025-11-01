3 Strong Colts Predictions for Collision with Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers tomorrow from Acrisure Stadium in a quest to win against the Terrible Towel on the road for the first time since 2008.
There are plenty of matchups and potential happenings to keep an eye out for in this powerful AFC matchup between two teams who are playoff-level players.
Here are three bold predictions for what could be a matchup that decides a legitimate playoff trajectory in the AFC.
Steelers Tight Ends Will Work Indy's Defense
The Steelers have D.K. Metcalf and Calvin Austin III as pass-catchers, and they could provide an issue for an injured Colts secondary, but the tight ends worry me more. Jonnu Smith is quick and agile, Pat Freiermuth is a great blocker who can create mismatches, and Darnell Washington is a monster who can decimate anyone.
Given how rough coverage has been with linebackers Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt, and that Cam Bynum and Nick Cross are at a size disadvantage, Aaron Rodgers could favor his trio of underrated tight ends to get the ball rolling to help the offense get in rhythm.
While Lou Anarumo has done a great job as the Indy defensive coordinator post Gus Bradley, this is a clear mismatch that nobody is talking about, and might cause issues with the Colts disrupting Pittsburgh's passing approach.
Daniel Jones Will Have His Best Game of 2025
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has had his fair share of excellent performances through eight games in 2025, but he will have his best shot to log his pinnacle contest of the 2025 season, up to this point, against Pittsburgh.
The Steelers possess insanely good pass-rushing talent in T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Nick Herbig, among others, but it hasn't translated to good pass defense in the slightest. The Steelers are the worst at stopping the pass, and Pittsburgh hasn't faced to deadliest offense, yet.
Jonathan Taylor is a massive focus for the Steelers, and before #28 even takes a snap he'll take attention away from Jones on every play. Jones will have openings to throw and will thrive off of play-action to put up his most efficient and dominant performance through nine weeks.
Tyler Warren Will Be First Colts to Get 100+ Receiving Yards
Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren has looked anything but. The former 14th-overall pick isn't just outplaying rookie expectations, but rather, destroying them with a Thor-like hammer. Warren is already one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and looks to be nearly unstoppable at times.
Jones has done a masterful job of distributing the wealth in the passing attack, so well in fact, that no Colts receiver has eclipsed 100 receiving yards despite an often-offensive thrashing. Yes, there's Michael Pittman Jr. and the big-play machine Alec Pierce, but this matchup screams Warren.
I wouldn't be surprised if Warren has eight or nine catches for approximately 115 receiving yards and even a score by the time the former Mackey Award winner is done feasting on a hapless Steelers pass defense. Warren will continue to show the NFL world he must be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation in this one.