Ranking Mock Trades for Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts have tried to accommodate Anthony Richardson Sr.'s trade request from earlier this offseason, but after nothing materialized following the 2026 NFL Draft, the fourth-year quarterback has since returned to the team for the time being.

The Colts unsurprisingly declined Richardson's fifth-year option after a messy three years together, and though head coach Shane Steichen has claimed the QB2 battle between him and second-year quarterback Riley Leonard is neck and neck since Richardson returned to the team, the former No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft's days in Indianapolis remain numbered.

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters picked the four most ideal landing spots late last month, and we're revisiting those mock trades today to determine which makes the most sense for both Richardson and the Colts moving forward.

If he's traded after his roster bonus is paid on August 1, Richardson's hypothetical suitor would go from owing him $5.385 million to just $1.145 million for the upcoming season. This is the date to keep in mind moving forward, as the deadline in question essentially serves as the next phase of when he'll become available.

With that being said, let's break down each of ESPN's four mock trades in question.

4. Chicago Bears

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dan Graziano's offer:

Colts get: QB Tyson Bagent

Bears get: Richardson

The prospect of Richardson battling it out with veteran quarterback Case Keenum for the backup role in Ben Johnson's offense is without a doubt intriguing, but this last-place ranking is more due to the Colts' projected return package.

The Colts are comfortable moving forward with second-second quaterback Riley Leonard as their backup option for the foreseeable future, so a player-for-player swap at the position is likely the last thing they're looking for in return.

Earlier this month, the Colts reunited head coach Shane Steichen with veteran quarterback Easton Stick, so their practice squad quarterback situation is more or less situated for, regardless of Richardson is dealt elsewhere for the upcoming season.

3. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater walks to quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell as they walk off the field during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



Ben Solak's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fourth-round pick

Lions get: Richardson, 2028 seventh-round pick

This landing spot is slightly better than if Richardson were to end up in Chicago, and that's mainly because he'd get to compete with, and learn from, a recently unretired veteran in Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was brought in for a modest $2.5 million hit, and Dan Campbell's preference for bigger quarterbacks could result in a worthwhile experiment altogether.

The Colts would ultimately be the biggest winners of this trade. They'd have to swap one of their future seventh-round picks, but they'd get back the best draft capital in return with a high Day 3 (rounds 4-7) selection.

2. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shares a laugh with running back Pierre Strong Jr. (22) during practice on Wednesday, May 26, 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Packers get: Richardson

Fowler has reported that Richardson and his camp are ideally looking to join the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur tree, so joining Matt LaFleur directly as he looks to replicate now-Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis' success as a backup in Green Bay would be a near-perfect scenario.

Richardson would have to compete with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the immediate backup spot in question, but getting a fresh start with LaFleur of all people would be enough to satisfy him.

The Colts would equally benefit from this deal, as netting a fifth-round pick for someone they clearly want to move on from would be a win no matter how you shake it.

1. Minnesota Vikings

Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Seth Walder's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Vikings get: Richardson

It's been long-rumored that Kevin O'Connell viewed Anthony Richardson Sr. as his No. 1 quarterback preference throughout the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, so this landing spot was naturally deemed the most likely scenario as soon as the Colts agreed to allow Richardson to seek a trade earlier this February.

Richardson's path to playing time in Minnesota would be difficult, given the Vikings have since pivoted to veteran quarterback Kyler Murray and still have 2025 first-round pick JJ McCarthy under contract, but this lively backup battle while being coached up by O'Connell would be ideal for all parties.

The Colts would receive a fifth-round pick in this hypothetical, but chances are this pick would be even higher thanks to the Vikings' uncertainty for 2026, whereas the aforementioned fifth-rounder from the Packers is likely to be a later pick.

Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) stretches Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts more than likely won't deal Anthony Richardson Sr. until after he's paid his roster bonus on August 1, so don't expect these talks to ramp back up until training camp comes around in late July, but these mock trades are still a solid starting point in projecting what he'd be dealt for.

ESPN's hypothetical trades ironically featured NFC North-exclusive suitors, but there are sure to be more interested teams once training camp reveals the true outlook of quarterback rooms across the league, whether that comes via necessity due to injury or performance-based reasons.

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