Top 25 Colts of 2026: Underappreciated DT Grover Stewart Plugs Up No. 20 Spot

Grover Stewart has been cast aside as DeForest Buckner's sidekick for the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a result, he has oftentimes flown under the radar as one of the better run-stuffing defensive tackles in the entire NFL.

Buckner has always deserved his superstar treatment from offensive linemen, but Stewart doesn't just feed off of him and pick up the scraps; he's a true nose tackle at 6'4", 315 lbs, and uses his underrated athleticism as a driving force in run defense.

Stewart is a perfect complement to Buckner, forming one of the best interior tandems of the past half decade.

Today, we break down why Grover Stewart has earned the No. 20 spot in our summer article series as one of the Indianapolis Colts' top 25 players for the upcoming season based on projected impact.

Background

Oct 14, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball in front of Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In the fourth round (144th overall) of his first draft for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2017, general manager Chris Ballard took defensive tackle Grover Stewart out of Albany State.

An SIAC All-Conference member in all four of his years at Albany State, Stewart solidified himself as an NFL prospect after a strong senior campaign in which he recorded 37 tackles (26 solos), 12 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

NFL draft analysts ultimately projected Stewart as a practice-squad mainstay with potential to become a rotational piece at defensive tackle, but he had other plans.

Stewart became a full-time starter in his third season with the Colts, totaling 30 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 5.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 QB Hits, and 1.0 pass breakup in 13 starts.

It was the perfect time for a promising mini-breakout, as star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner entered the fold in the offseason after.

The pair would quickly become one of the league's premier interior duos, with Buckner serving as the defensive line's do-it-all star, and Stewart as the run-stuffing counterpart.

Stewart has remained a force alongside Buckner in the interior, but he had a late breakout in 2024, where he had career highs in tackles (74) and tackles for loss (10), and logged his 2nd-best sack total (3.5).

Stewart quietly takes on double-team blocks in the run game more often than not, and this ability to plug up the middle of the line in run defense has become an underappreciated aspect of his game.

His play is no doubt elevated by playing next to Buckner, but Stewart deserves credit for evolving into a legitimate starting option in the defensive interior.

Outlook

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fresh off starting in all 17 games for consecutive seasons, Stewart is now poised to rebound in 2026. He will turn 33 years old midway through his 10th year in the league, but don't expect his age and 2025 campaign to turn into a descent with Buckner back in the fold.

Grover Stewart took a small step back in 2025, which was partly due to DeForest Buckner missing several games. Buckner also missed a handful of games in 2024, Stewart's aforementioned career-best campaign, but there's reason to believe he'll be more productive in 2026.

Stewart was 6th in total run defense snaps in 2025 among all interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

He logged his 3rd-most tackles in a season (53) and maintained his career average of five tackles for loss while also adding a forced fumble and career-high four pass breakups, one of which resulted in his first career interception.

Henceforth, this shall be known as the "Big Grove Play." From snap to whistle, #Colts DT Grover Stewart (#90) managed to pull off the following:



1.) Quick penetration

2.) Batted pass

3.) Big Man Pick pic.twitter.com/pIko4J1rYg — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 20, 2025

Stewart will aim to replicate his 2024 showing in 2026 after getting used to playing without Buckner in back-to-back seasons.

Buckner's presence is what allows Stewart to thrive most, but the defensive play behind him, particularly in pass defense, is the second piece of the puzzle.

The Colts' cornerback room was decimated by injuries in 2025, and now they're set to return a healthy duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr.

With a fresh pass defense scheduled for the new year, both in coverage and quarterback pressure -- headlined by an expected Laiatu Latu level-up off the edge, as well as Buckner being back in general -- Stewart should benefit greatly.

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