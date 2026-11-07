Trade Talks Are Heating Up For Colts' QB Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have kicked off their rebuild with a fire sale of its current roster.

Owner/CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon turned to assistant manager Ed Dodds after firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard, and he's been tasked with the responsibility of netting draft capital for players who don't fit the Colts' plans.

Longtime franchise cornerstones in left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were the first to see the door, and running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs, and defensive tackle Grover Stewart have been the top remaining Colts candidates who are most likely to be traded ahead of the November 10th deadline.

However, there's one player who has surprisingly been named a potential trade candidate over the past week: quarterback Daniel Jones.

What first appeared as merely a rumor has evolved into legitimate smoke.

What We're Hearing

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against then Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly receiving calls from multiple teams across the league regarding Daniel Jones's services, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones has done his best to right the sinking ship in Indianapolis, but unfortunately, it's not been enough. The Colts' starting quarterback, who is in his first season since tearing his Achilles tendon, has mightily struggled this season, but such regression is not all on him, and teams across the league have recognized that.

Instead of thinking Jones has reverted to his normal self, some teams think he can replicate his early-season success from 2025 with the ideal situation and supporting cast. As a result, teams have been calling Indianapolis to see what it'll take to add Jones to their late-season roster.

As we covered earlier this week, the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings have been floated around as the most likely suitors. The former has since traded for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, effectively taking them out of the Daniel Jones sweepstakes, though the latter remains a viable option.

As of now, the Vikings plan to move forward with Carson Wentz as Kyler Murray deals with a sore hamstring, but there's enough smoke surrounding the hypothetical that sends Jones to Minnesota that warrants a trade watch.

Jones and Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell spent the back half of the 2024 regular season together after the longtime Giants' quarterback was traded to Minnesota for a fresh start, and their familiarity and time well spent together suggest a reunion is on the table almost two years later.

Furthermore, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reported that the Colts have told interested teams they aren’t trading Daniel Jones.

In my humble opinion, this feels like a ploy from the Colts' side to try to net more interest and subsequent compensation, because if it's not, Indianapolis would be giving us an all-time case of malpractice.

However, it's worth noting that Pelissero has a strong history of source-reporting from within the Colts' building. He typically has the best grasp on what's going on behind the scenes in Indianapolis among national reporters, so I'm hoping this is merely a negotiation tactic of sorts.

It would be irresponsible for the Colts not to take any draft capital-related return for Daniel Jones, full stop.

Is DJ's Contract Tradeable?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal earlier this offseason, his contract is tradeable.

Jones is on a base salary of $5.49 million, with $510K in per-game roster bonuses ($30K/game). Trading him would mean his $44 million signing bonus would be a sunk cost for the Colts.

Jones has a $10.51 million injury guarantee for the 2027 season that becomes fully guaranteed on March 15 should he remain on the Colts' roster. Indianapolis could elect to bench Jones down the stretch to avoid triggering said guarantee, but there's also another option.

According to Rapoport's sources, Jones could waive the injury guarantee in question if that's what ends up holding him back from being traded elsewhere.

Outlook

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) talsk to head coach Shane Steichen during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts were already likely to part ways with Jones in the upcoming offseason, but netting draft capital on top of getting him off the books sooner rather than later would be an unexpectedly fantastic next step in kicking off the rebuild.

Indianapolis Colts' head coach Shane Steichen has been steadfast in his belief in Jones, and he'll continue to start him, so long as he has the opportunity.

"Daniel (Jones) will be our starting quarterback," Steichen said about the Colts' starting quarterback role for Week 9 and beyond.

"Obviously, evaluating the tape, looking back at it, some things he could do better, some things that we need to help him with moving forward. But I do feel that Daniel gives the best chance to win right now.”

Jones's preparation and mindset have given him the edge in Indianapolis, and now teams across the league are intrigued to add him to their roster for a late-season push.

The Colts continuing to play their top trade candidates through the deadline doesn't seem like the best idea, but if Jones can do enough in what could be his last game with Indianapolis, they'll look like geniuses.

Regardless of what it took to get there, if the Indianapolis Colts can find a trade partner for Daniel Jones, even if the compensation is a lowly future seventh-round draft selection, this will officially be successful start to the rebuild.

Only time will tell, and we're running out of it as the NFL Trade Deadline on November 10th at 4 PM EST is within striking distance.