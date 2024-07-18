12th Defender Costing Washington Its First Super Bowl is Franchise's 'Biggest Do-Over'
If the Washington Commanders ever win a Super Bowl it'll be the fourth in franchise history.
But that win, if and when it comes for the Commanders, will also be the franchise's sixth NFL championship overall, dating back to before there even was a Super Bowl.
In fact, Washington is one of just 10 franchises to have won a combined five or more NFL titles. One more would tie the organization with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers who each have six, as of today.
But the franchise could already have a sixth championship to its name, if it wasn't for the pesky decision to put the goal posts on the goal line until 1974, the year after one potentially cost Washington a championship.
READ MORE: PFF's Trevor Sikkema 'Very Excited' Commanders' Dan Quinn Gets 2nd Chance
"On second-and-6 from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, (quarterback) Billy Kilmer found tight end Jerry Smith wide open in the back of the end zone. The problem was that Kilmer's pass never got there as it hit the cross bar."- Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
"Down 14-0, Washington was threatening to make Super Bowl VII a one-score game late in the fourth quarter. On second-and-6 from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, (quarterback) Billy Kilmer found tight end Jerry Smith wide open in the back of the end zone. The problem was that Kilmer's pass never got there as it hit the cross bar. Eventual game MVP Jake Scott picked off Kilmer on the ensuing play," CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo wrote in his post identifying one 'biggest do-over' moment in every franchise's history. "While Mike Bass did make it a 14-7 game moments later on his 49-yard fumble return, Washington was never able to close the gap on Miami, the NFL's first and last undefeated team."
Instead of being the first head coach in Washington history to win a Super Bowl George Allen's attachment is being the final one defeated by the only undefeated team in NFL history.
Joe Gibbs instead got the distinction of being the first Super Bowl winning head coach in franchise history, and so far is the only one, with Dan Quinn hoping to get in line behind him sooner rather than later.
Interestingly enough, the Dolphins' 'do-over' moment involves Washington as well, though that time the good guys came out on top.
READ MORE: Super Bowl XVII Loss to Washington is Miami Dolphins' Biggest 'Do Over' Moment
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Potential 2024 Breakout Cornerback Further Stains Washington Commanders Draft History
• Analyst Says Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and WR Terry McLaurin Will Score...A Lot
• NBA Star Kevin Durant a Huge Fan of Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels
• 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade; Washington Commanders Potential Landing Spot?