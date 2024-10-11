Commanders Defense Embraces Being Behind the Scenes
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may be grabbing headlines with his exceptional start to the 2024 season, but the team's defensive coordinator, Joe Whitt Jr., reminds everyone that winning is the ultimate goal. With all eyes on the rookie quarterback, the defense is quietly making waves—and they're perfectly fine with that.
“I’m not necessarily looking for any type of attention,” said Whitt, and he’s spot on. Daniels is receiving accolades for a reason—his exceptional performance has earned him the recognition he deserves. However, as the Commanders defensive coordinator emphasized, “What comes with that is the recognition.” It’s a reminder that while success on the field attracts attention, it’s not the end goal.
As Washington success continues to grow, the defense is focused on contributing to the team's overall identity. "We're trending in the right direction, and that will only continue for the defense," Whitt said confidently. He emphasized the importance of teamwork over personal recognition, stating, "I don't care about being in the spotlight; I just care about winning."
“I don’t care about being in darkness or light,” he added, reinforcing the commitment to collective effort rather than individual accolades. “I just care about winning. That’s what matters most to me.”
With Daniels leading the offense, there’s a buzz surrounding the Commanders. He’s breaking records and setting a pace that has fans feeling optimistic about the future. But let’s not overlook the talent on the other side of the football.
At the end of the day, it’s all about winning. The Commanders are all in on that mission—no matter who gets the spotlight. So, while the spotlight may shine brighter on Daniels, the whole team is coming together to set the stage for a winning season.
