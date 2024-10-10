Commanders Make QB Roster Decision Before Ravens Game
The Washington Commanders make a quick trip on Sunday as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
While the Commanders are 4-1 and the Ravens are 3-2, this is the biggest test Washington will have faced to this point in the season. Jayden Daniels has arrived as a rookie quarterback and led the Commanders to an offensive resurgence.
First-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn has helped Daniels transform the culture. The club, as mentioned, has four wins in their first five outings this season. A year ago, the Commanders posted a 4-13 overall record. The improvement from last season to this season has been astonishing.
Now, the Commanders will face a large test in the Ravens. Reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels will be taking on the reigning MVP winner Lamar Jackson. The two dual-threat quarterbacks could absolutely take part in an offensive shootout.
Ahead of the matchup, Washington made a quarterback roster move. With Marcus Mariota making his return to the gridiron, even getting snaps in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, the team has waived quarterback Sam Hartman.
Hartman is a rookie quarterback who entered the season fourth on the depth chart. The 25-year-old Notre Dame product played the preseason opener, though he missed the second and third preseason contests with an injury. He signed with the club as an undrafted free agent.
Before being waived, Hartman was serving the role as emergency third quarterback behind Daniels and veteran Jeff Driskel. With Mariota returning, though, Hartman is likely headed back to the practice squad.
The Commanders will have a chance to prove themselves in Week 6. Should they be able to take down the Ravens, expect Daniels to begin receiving some MVP buzz with Quinn getting some love as a potential Coach of the Year candidate.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Head Coach Emphasizes Teamwork and Fan Support
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Sliding Into MVP Conversation
• Commanders Face Tough Test in Ravens 'Threat' Lamar Jackson
• Commanders Coach Reveals One Ravens Trait That Impresses Him