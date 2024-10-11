Commanders Defense Has a Plan to Tame Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
The Washington Commanders are walking into another challenge this Sunday as they face the Baltimore Ravens. Fresh off a tough Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns talented defensive front and aggressive secondary, Washington now turns its attention to stopping quarterback Lamar Jackson. And as any football fan knows, it's a job that's easier said than done.
Jackson is the kind of quarterback that can change the game's trajectory with just one play. His ability to extend plays, evade defenders, and make plays with his arm and legs presents a unique challenge for opposing defenses. Pair that with the Ravens offensive line; the Commanders defense will have a real challenge.
Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. summed up the challenge, especially when a quarterback and offensive line are in sync, "It is a challenge because a lot of people, especially with Lamar, you don't want him to escape over the top or in the B gap."
In translation, let's try to 'cage' him in the pocket, but even that approach comes with risks. "You try to balance the rush, and a lot of people try to cage him, and so that gives him the opportunity to escape inside, and he's so fast," he said.
And just like that, that's how Lamar can get into those little openings. Still, Washington has a game plan in place. The defensive coordinator hinted at what's to come but kept things tight-lipped. "So yeah, I can't necessarily say how we're going to fill the voids, but we do have a plan and hopefully next time we talk, it was a plan that worked. I'll tell you if it did or not."
