Commanders Defense Has a Plan to Tame Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Washington Commanders have a plan on how to prevent Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson from running wild.

Joanne Coley

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are walking into another challenge this Sunday as they face the Baltimore Ravens. Fresh off a tough Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns talented defensive front and aggressive secondary, Washington now turns its attention to stopping quarterback Lamar Jackson. And as any football fan knows, it's a job that's easier said than done.

Jackson is the kind of quarterback that can change the game's trajectory with just one play. His ability to extend plays, evade defenders, and make plays with his arm and legs presents a unique challenge for opposing defenses. Pair that with the Ravens offensive line; the Commanders defense will have a real challenge.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. summed up the challenge, especially when a quarterback and offensive line are in sync, "It is a challenge because a lot of people, especially with Lamar,  you don't want him to escape over the top or in the B gap."

In translation, let's try to 'cage' him in the pocket, but even that approach comes with risks. "You try to balance the rush, and a lot of people try to cage him, and so that gives him the opportunity to escape inside, and he's so fast," he said.

And just like that, that's how Lamar can get into those little openings. Still, Washington has a game plan in place. The defensive coordinator hinted at what's to come but kept things tight-lipped. "So yeah, I can't necessarily say how we're going to fill the voids, but we do have a plan and hopefully next time we talk, it was a plan that worked. I'll tell you if it did or not."

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

