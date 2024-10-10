Can Commanders Stop Ravens RB Derrick Henry?
The Washington Commanders will have their hands full in Week 6 when trying to stop Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
In his first season with the team, Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing yards, which shows how dominant the ninth-year running back can be.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn knows it will be a challenge to stop Henry, but he has a plan on how to do it.
"When you put all ingredients together, you better have a really good tackling plan," Quinn said. "And against a player like that and any good running back, you want to make sure you're having as few a one-man tackles as you can."
Stacking the box could work on Henry, but that leaves the passing game vulnerable, where reigning MVP Lamar Jackson can air it out to the likes of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, both of whom can be very dangerous.
There are so many ways the Ravens can beat opposing defenses, so the Commanders have to be ready for anything and everything. If they can follow Quinn's plan, they might be able to pull out an upset win on the road.
