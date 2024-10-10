Commanders Coach Pleased with Defensive Progress
The Washington Commanders had nowhere to go but up after being the worst defense in the NFL last season.
Now, the Commanders are 4-1, and while rookie Jayden Daniels and their offense are a big part of the reason behind the team's success, the defense is also stepping up to the plate.
"Collectively as a defense we're making progress, and you go through this process to make progress," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "And that is part of what the whole group is doing. And so that linebacker, defensive end and this team they're going to challenge us. No secret that Baltimore's got a good team, and they challenge you in lots of different ways. So, I'm pleased with the progress that we're making. We're not getting the ball and turning it over at the rate that we need to yet, but we're making progress, we're tackling better, I felt our speed more. And those are things that may not show up on the stat sheet, but for sure I know what that looks like and I felt more of that.”
Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither is the Commanders defense. However, Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. have made amazing progress in leading this group to where they want to be. The additions of linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu certainly help, but the coaching has been the main reason why the unit has experienced some early success.
The Baltimore Ravens are their next opponent, and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the offense should provide a good litmus test as to where the Commanders truly are.
